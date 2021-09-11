Ohio State Offensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon

These players will help the Ohio State offense put up points on Saturday.

Tim DeRuyter's defense faces a huge challenge in slowing down the Ohio State offense. The Buckeyes will trot out some new faces with tons of talent as well as experienced veterans that have proven they can win at a high level.

Here are four players to know on the Buckeyes' offense.

C.J. Stroud - Quarterback

C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown against Minnesota while defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9) applies pressure. © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Any offense starts with the man running the show at quarterback. When the Buckeyes walked off the field after falling to Alabama in the national championship last year, a lot of eyes were on Stroud, who was widely viewed as the next man up heading into the 2021 season.

Stroud got his first college start against Minnesota in week 1 and played well, finishing the day completing 13 of his 22 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. He also tacked on 13 rushing yards on three carries.

Stroud did miss some throws in the opener and looked like a freshman at times, but he also navigated the pocket well in the face of pressure and showed why he was named the 2019 Elite 11 MVP.

It'll be crucial for the Ducks to get after him and prevent him from getting into a groove while he distributes the ball to an elite group of skill positions.

TreVeyon Henderson - Running back

TreVeyon Henderson (32) gets past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Michael Dixon (11) and scores a touchdown after a catch during the fourth quarter. © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Henderson arrived in Columbus with a 5-star billing and has already begun to make a name for himself as a true freshman. He has two talented backs to compete with in the Buckeyes' backfield in Master Teague and Miyan Williams, but the 5-foot-10, 215-pound back has got gamebreaking ability and could very well be the best of the bunch.

He took a swing pass 70 yards for a housecall against Minnesota in his first taste of college action and is clearly a weapon coming out of the backfield, whether it be as a pass catcher or runner. The Ducks' front seven will certainly need to key in on him when he's on the field Saturday and can't afford to miss any tackles when he's in the open field.

Chris Olave - Wide Receiver

Chris Olave (2) makes a touchdown catch against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl. © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

What more needs to be said here that you don't already know?

Olave announced his return to Columbus for his senior season following the national championship game last year in a move that shocked much of the college football landscape. He led Ohio State in receptions (50), receiving yards (729), and touchdowns (7) in 2020, and is as dynamic a receiver as you'll find on any team in the country.

Olave has elite playmaking ability and can start and stop with ease. He makes the most of every play when he gets his hands on the ball and checks all the boxes of a future NFL first-rounder.

Thayer Munford - Guard

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) blocks tight end Cade Stover (16) and offensive lineman Zen Michalski (65) during football camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and with 34 starts under his belt, Munford is the most experienced piece of Ohio State's starting offensive line. The next closest player is Nicholas Petite-Frere with nine.

Despite not playing center, he's the heart and soul of the Buckeyes' offensive line and helped open massive holes for the running backs in the win over Minnesota last week. The preseason Walter Camp first team All-American will be tasked with holding down the interior and imposing his will on players like Oregon's Brandon Dorlus, Keyon Ware-Hudson, Popo Aumavae, and Kristian Williams.

