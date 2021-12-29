Oklahoma Offensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon in Alamo Bowl

Despite several players transferring, Oklahoma is still a dangerous offensive team that is capable of putting up big numbers.

The Oklahoma Sooners have been a well-oiled offensive factory for the better part of the last decade. Each of the last eight Oklahoma football teams have averaged 35 points per game or better, including six that averaged better than 40.

They produce elite college and NFL players at every position on offense, and 2021 is no different. Oregon will certainly have its hands full without some of its top defensive starters.

Here are five of the top players to watch on the explosive Oklahoma offense.

Caleb Williams - Quarterback

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Most people entered this college football season in August with the belief that Spencer Rattler would at least be in the Heisman Trophy conversation or even lift the 45-pound trophy in New York City in December.

Fast forward more than four months later, and Rattler is no longer with the program. Caleb Williams replaced him during the comeback win against Texas and lit the college football world on fire. He's everything you want in a true freshman quarterback: he's got a talented arm, great touch, but also has displayed great leadership and has a clear passion for the game.

The Oklahoma offense wasn't suffering with Rattler as the starter, but Williams came in and provided a jolt of energy that was akin to explosive Oklahoma offenses in the past decade.

But toward the end of the regular season, Williams really struggled to find his rhythm as a passer. In the Sooners' last three games, he completed just 37 of his 75 passes (49.3%), throwing just 160.3 yards per game, throwing three interceptions (he had just one in his first 109 attempts), and getting sacked 13 times.

Oklahoma lost two of its last three games to fall out of the College Football Playoff and Big 12 title races. But Williams' potential is through the roof, and he's a threat to hurt the Ducks' young defense with his arm and his legs. He's handled the big stage before, and he can certainly do it again.

Kennedy Brooks - Running Back

Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

De'Mond Parker. Adrian Peterson. Samaje Perine. Kennedy Brooks.

Those are the four Oklahoma running backs in program history to have three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Kennedy Brooks has quietly been one of the most consistent backs in all of college football. Oklahoma's quarterbacks and receivers get the most media attention, but Brooks had another fantastic season.

He wasn't so quiet in the Red River Rivalry when he went off for 217 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner in the final seconds.

His third 1,000-yard season was perhaps his most impressive as he churned up a career-high 1,111 yards after opting out of playing last season, picking up right where he left off in 2019.

At 215 pounds, Brooks is a sturdy and physical back, but he's so fast with the ball in his hands. He has great vision and won't shy away from bouldering threw defenders to pick up extra yardage.

Against an Oregon defensive line without Kayvon Thibodeaux, Popo Aumavae, or Jayson Jones, the Sooners will look to win the line of scrimmage by creating room for Brooks and company.

Marvin Mims - Wide Receiver

Oklahoma's Marvin Mims (17) gestures after getting a first down against the TCU Horned Frogs. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Simply put, Marvin Mims is one of the most talented receivers in college football. After a breakout 2020 season, Mims didn't quite take the leap into superstardom that many expected, but he was certainly effective every time he had the football in his hands.

No Sooner recorded more 40 receptions this season, so the ball was spread around to many different receivers. Jadon Haselwood led all Sooners with 39 receptions and six touchdowns but has since entered the transfer portal and committed to Arkansas. Tight end Austin Stogner joined Rattler and transferred to South Carolina, so there's more room for a WR1 to emerge against Oregon's inexperienced cornerbacks.

Mims sits fourth in the FBS in yards per reception with 21.6 yards per grab, needing only 30 catches to reach 648 yards. Though only 5'11" and 177 pounds, he has a fantastic catch radius and footwork (as displayed on his incredible touchdown catch against Texas this season). Cornerbacks have a tough time covering his elite route-running skills, and he's a threat to make a big play any time the ball comes his way.

Mario Williams - Wide Receiver

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams (4) runs with the ball as Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jadon Canady (28) defends. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Williams was one of the highest-rated wide receivers in the 2021 class, but it wasn't certain how much of a role he'd have in his first year with guys like Mims, Haselwood, and Michael Woods II ahead of him on the depth chart.

The 5-foot-9 freshman made a strong first impression, racking up 33 receptions for 347 yards and five touchdowns. He shined against Texas Tech with his first career 100-yard game of his career.

Williams is a player that can hurt the Ducks with his speed. The Sooners use him in a variety of ways, and he excels particularly on deep routes and shallow crossers. He can get behind a defense with ease, and with the transfer of some of the other targets in the passing game, Williams could be a breakout performance waiting to happen.

Marquis Hayes - Left Guard

Oklahoma's Caleb Williams (13) drops back to pass behind protection from Marquis Hayes (54) and Andrew Raym (73) against Texas Tech. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are plenty of talented offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft, but one that has been quite overlooked is Marquis Hayes, the left guard for Oklahoma. The 6-foot-5, 323-pound senior and All-Big-12 Second Team selection had a fantastic season for the Sooners.

While he doesn't face elite, projected first-round defensive linemen every week in the Big 12, he takes care of his business week in and week out anyhow. He has shown the ability to flat out dominate his opponents, especially in pass protection.

One thing that Hayes does well that goes overlooked is he is able to maintain his blocking when Caleb Williams gets outside of the pocket. He has excellent hands and a death grip that erases any chance of his opponent getting through him. He plays with a tenacity that NFL scouts love to see as he will go for the pancake block and flatten dudes any chance he gets.

Oregon is thin along the defensive line, so creating pressure on Williams is a tall task, as is making Hayes look pedestrian in pass protection or in run blocking.

