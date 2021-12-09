REPORT: DJ James Enters Transfer Portal

One of Oregon's starting defenders is looking for a new home.

Oregon starting cornerback DJ James has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz.

James, a sophomore from the 2019 recruiting class, will have two more seasons of eligibility at his next school. The defensive back is the second Oregon player to enter the transfer portal since the departure of Mario Cristobal to Miami.

James had a solid 2021 season after missing all of fall camp and the Fresno State game due to a suspension that stemmed from an off-field incident.

He was the starting cornerback opposite Mykael Wright and was the second-most experienced cornerback on the roster. A native of Mobile, Ala., James was getting calls from the Crimson Tide as late as national signing day his senior year, but decided to stay committed to Oregon.

Looking at the rest of the roster, cornerbacks Dontae Manning and Twikeze Bridges saw extended play time this season and are primed to step into bigger roles next season if need be.

Other cornerbacks on the roster include younger players like true freshmen Jaylin Davies, Avante Dickerson and Darren Barkins, who all signed with Oregon as part of the 2021 recruiting class. The Ducks currently hold commitments from 2022 San Diego defensive backs Jahlil Florence and Jalil Tucker.

ROUNDTABLE: Who should Oregon target to become the next head coach?

