Players of the Game: Defense

The Ducks' defense played another key role in this week’s contest. With the Ducks up by eight with two minutes to go in the game, Oregon had to get another stop to get the win. They held Washington to 166 total yards of offense to come away with a 26-16 win in Seattle.

While the game was closer than they would have wanted, the defense was instrumental in holding off the Huskies' last drive of the game. Here are three players that helped the Oregon defense dominate.

Jeffrey Bassa - Linebacker

Jeffrey Bassa vs. Washington. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Bassa had another fantastic game for Oregon at linebacker. The drive after the Ducks forced an interception, the Huskies offense found themselves deep in Oregon territory. Up six with the ball on a fourth-and-one, Washington opted to go for it rather than rely on a kick in the tough weather.

Bassa was able to get past the Washington line and, alongside Brandon Dorlus, made a play forcing running back Sean McGrew back a yard and short of the line to gain. This play would swing the momentum in the Ducks’ favor as they proceeded to score on the following offensive possession to take a lead going into half.

The freshman continues to make plays for the Ducks and ended the game with six tackles, four of them solo. He also added a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss to complement another great showing.

Jordan Happle - Safety

Jordan Happle snagged an interception despite playing with a club on his right hand. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Happle stepped in for an injured Steve Stephens IV, and did a fantastic job.

As the Oregon offense continued to struggle in the first half, Happle and the defense continued to stall the Washington offense. In the opening minutes of the second quarter, Happle was able to grab what was essentially a one-handed interception due to the fact that his right hand was wrapped in a thick cast.

The Ducks didn’t score on this turnover, but it prevented the Huskies from driving down the field after moving the chains for the first time in the game.

Happle was a prime example of the “next man up” mentality that has driven the Ducks to great success so far this season.

Noah Sewell - Linebacker

Noah Sewell sets the defense against Washington. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Sewell was once again all over the field for the Ducks. He was a huge driving force in the defense forcing seven three-and-outs, with the last one resulting in a safety. Once again, Sewell led the Ducks in tackles with ten total, and five solo.

He also snuffed out the Husky passing offense, breaking up two passes. One breakup was on a crucial third down.

Sewell was recently named as a semi-finalist for the Butkus award rewarding the best linebackers in the country and after games like this, it’s evident why he's gained this much attention and respect from experts and fans alike.

The Ducks now return home to prepare for an intense matchup against Washington State.

More from Ducks Digest

Players of the game: Offense

Join the Community

Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

Subscribe to our free newsletter here

Join our free forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE