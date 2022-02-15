Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks 2022 Spring Football Schedule Released

The new-look Ducks will hit the field March 10 for their first spring practice.

The Oregon Ducks' spring football schedule for the 2022 season has been released, courtesy of Don Johnson, Oregon's director of player personnel and recruiting.

The date of the spring game, April 23 at 1 p.m., had previously been announced by Head Coach Dan Lanning during his halftime speech at Oregon's men's basketball game against Oregon State. 

Oregon will hold 13 practices leading up to the spring game, with the first two coming on March 10 and 12 before spring break. Beginning March 29, the Ducks will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for a three-week stretch. Oregon will practice the Tuesday and Thursday leading up to the spring game, with one final spring practice after the spring game on April 25.

The times for the practices have not yet been announced.

Oregon Football 2021 Spring Game

Jay Butterfield

Jay Butterfield Spring Game

Ty Thompson

Ty Thompson 2021 Spring Game

Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin Spring Catch

The Ducks kick off the Dan Lanning era on Sept. 3 in Atlanta against the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon will open the season with a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator for the second time in six years — Willie Taggart, Mario Cristobal, Marcus Arroyo, and Jim Leavitt were all in their first year in 2017.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

kris-hutson-touchdown-vs-oregon-state
Play
Football

Oregon 2022 Spring Football Schedule Released

The Ducks will hold 13 practices in March and April before the spring game on April 23

43 seconds ago
Jordan Bell Santa Cruz Warriors
Play
Pro Ducks

Jordan Bell Named to Team USA FIBA World Cup Qualifying Team

The Ducks' all-time leading shot blocker will compete with Team USA for a spot in the World Cup

1 hour ago
jacob-young-vs-washington-state
Play
Basketball

Oregon's NCAA Tournament Projections Increase After Win vs. Washington State

The Ducks must scrap and claw in the coming weeks to keep their tourney hopes alive

1 hour ago

Despite the new coaching staff and a wave of new faces added via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail, the Ducks will still likely be one of the favorites in the Pac-12, along with reigning champion Utah and Lincoln Riley-led USC.

The Ducks will have to replace a plethora of starters that moved on from the program, like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Verone McKinley III, CJ Verdell, and Travis Dye, but plenty of talent lies in Eugene ready to take the stage.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

More Ducks

kris-hutson-touchdown-vs-oregon-state
Football

Oregon 2022 Spring Football Schedule Released

43 seconds ago
Jordan Bell Santa Cruz Warriors
Pro Ducks

Jordan Bell Named to Team USA FIBA World Cup Qualifying Team

1 hour ago
jacob-young-vs-washington-state
Basketball

Oregon's NCAA Tournament Projections Increase After Win vs. Washington State

1 hour ago
Noah Sewell Arizona
Football

Where Does Oregon Land in Early 2022 Bowl Projection?

4 hours ago
Franck Kepnang Washington State Emotion
Basketball

WATCH: Franck Kepnang Talks Performance in 62-59 Win Over Washington State

17 hours ago
Dana Altman Washington State
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman Talks Nail-Biting 62-59 Win Over Washington State

17 hours ago
Quincy Guerrier Dante WSU
Basketball

Ducks Hold Off Late Surge From Cougars in 62-59 Win Over WSU

18 hours ago
justin-hollins-super-bowl-lvi
Pro Ducks

Former Ducks Justin Hollins & Johnny Mundt Earn Super Bowl Rings with Los Angeles Rams

21 hours ago