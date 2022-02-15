Oregon 2022 Spring Football Schedule Released

The new-look Ducks will hit the field March 10 for their first spring practice.

The Oregon Ducks' spring football schedule for the 2022 season has been released, courtesy of Don Johnson, Oregon's director of player personnel and recruiting.

The date of the spring game, April 23 at 1 p.m., had previously been announced by Head Coach Dan Lanning during his halftime speech at Oregon's men's basketball game against Oregon State.

Oregon will hold 13 practices leading up to the spring game, with the first two coming on March 10 and 12 before spring break. Beginning March 29, the Ducks will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for a three-week stretch. Oregon will practice the Tuesday and Thursday leading up to the spring game, with one final spring practice after the spring game on April 25.

The times for the practices have not yet been announced.

The Ducks kick off the Dan Lanning era on Sept. 3 in Atlanta against the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon will open the season with a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator for the second time in six years — Willie Taggart, Mario Cristobal, Marcus Arroyo, and Jim Leavitt were all in their first year in 2017.

Despite the new coaching staff and a wave of new faces added via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail, the Ducks will still likely be one of the favorites in the Pac-12, along with reigning champion Utah and Lincoln Riley-led USC.

The Ducks will have to replace a plethora of starters that moved on from the program, like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Verone McKinley III, CJ Verdell, and Travis Dye, but plenty of talent lies in Eugene ready to take the stage.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE