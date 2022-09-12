The Oregon Ducks are back in the AP Top 25 after their 70-14 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday.

The latest AP Poll, released Sunday morning, had Oregon ranked No. 25. The Ducks received the most votes outside of the top 25 last week, when they fell from No. 11 to No. 26 after getting demolished by Georgia 49-3 in Atlanta.

Here's the full week three poll.

1. Georgia (1,561 points, 53 first place votes.)

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. North Carolina State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Texas A&M

25. Oregon

Others receiving votes:

Marshall (85), Cincinatti (80), Kansas State (77), North Carolina (71), Mississippi State (43), Florida State (42), Oregon State (42), Minnesota (37), Washington State (30), Notre Dame (23), Air Force (19), Texas Tech (17), Wisconsin (7), Auburn (4), Iowa State (4), Purdue (1).

USC was the highest ranked team from the Pac-12 at No. 7, rising three spots after defeating the Stanford Cardinal 41-28 to start conference play in week two. The Utah Utes were the other Pac-12 team to land inside the top 25, dropping one spot after a 73-7 win over Southern Utah following a nail-biting loss to Florida in week one.

READ MORE: Five takeaways from Oregon's win over Eastern Washington

Other significant movement in the latest poll included Texas A&M's plummet to No. 24 all the way from No. 6 after being upset by Appalachian State 17-14 at home in College Station. Florida fell six spots to No. 18 after losing to Kentucky 26-16 and Baylor fell eight spots to No. 17 after a loss to Oregon's week three opponent, the BYU Cougars, who are now ranked No. 12.

The Ducks return to practice in preparation for BYU on Monday, and we'll hear from head coach Dan Lanning.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE