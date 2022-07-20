Oregon's season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs is officially sold out, Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl officials announced Wednesday morning.

The matchup will feature two of the top brands college football has to offer.

The Ducks are coming off a 10-win season in 2021 and welcoming new head coach Dan Lanning. At just 36 years old, Lanning takes his first head coaching job after winning a national championship as Kirby Smart's defensive coordinator at Georgia.

“This is going to be a tremendous matchup between two of college football’s premiere programs,” Lanning said. “The game being sold out already speaks to the power of these two brands and the national buzz around this matchup, and we look forward to seeing Duck fans out in full force in Atlanta.

"Our offseason has been all about focusing on our DNA traits as a team and coming together as one unit, and our student-athletes are working incredibly hard to create a really solid foundation for the season. We can’t wait for the opportunity to put that hard work on display against an elite opponent on Sept. 3.”

Georgia will start their season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, just 61 miles from Athens, with a strong home crowd advantage in what is technically being billed as a neutral site game.

“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game will provide another great opportunity for Georgia to play on a national stage against a top-quality opponent in what has become known as the Capital of College Football –Atlanta,” Smart said in a statement on Wednesday. “The game being sold out is certainly no surprise and I know our team and our fans are excited about playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We’ve only played Oregon once in our history so it will be an outstanding opportunity for both teams.”

Georgia won the long matchup between the two programs in 1977 at Sanford Stadium in Athens 27-16.

The Bulldogs most recently played in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game against North Carolina in 2016, a game they won 33-24 in Kirby Smart's head-coaching debut.

The Chick-Fil-A kickoff game has an average attendance of 67,064 fans, a figure larger than the attendance of 43 bowl games last season. More than 87.5 million viewers have tuned into the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game since 2008.

The game is scheduled to kickoff on Sept. 3 at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on ABC.

