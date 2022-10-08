It's hard to believe that it's already week 6 of the 2022 college football season.

The Oregon Ducks sit at 4-1 overall, going 2-0 so far in Pac-12 play, good for a No. 12 ranking in the AP Poll.

After defeating the Stanford Cardinal 45-27 at home in Eugene last week, they now head to Tucson for a road matchup in the desert against the Arizona Wildcats. Jedd Fisch's Wildcats are 3-2 on the year and have split their two games to open Pac-12 play against Cal (L) and Colorado (W) last week.

The Ducks bring their red-hot offense led by quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin, and running back Bucky Irving into this matchup in what could turn into a shootout. Arizona's offense is also off to a strong start this season and features quarterback Jayden de Laura, running back Michael Wiley and wide receivers Jacob Cowing, Tetairoa McMillan and Dorian Singer.

Oregon and Arizona don't face each other every year, but the Ducks won the last matchup in 2021, taking home a 41-19 victory in Eugene. But Tucson has proven to be a difficult place for the Ducks to win, seeing that they haven't earned a victory there since 2011.

You can find some of the latest ticketing info below:

Kickoff: Saturday October 8, 2022 | 5 pm MT/6 pm PT | Arizona Stadium (Tucson, AZ)

Get in: tickets starting at $65/each

Futures (Pac-12 conference championship ticket projections as of 10/3/22)

Upper level sidelines: $45/each

Lower level end zone: $39/each

Lower level sideline: $64/each

*GET YOUR OREGON DUCKS TICKETS HERE*

