Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars Betting Odds

For the first time since October of 2018, Autzen Stadium will play host to a top-25 matchup. Dan Lanning and his No. 25 Oregon Ducks will face their second ranked opponent in three weeks against the No. 12 BYU Cougars.

Here's a look at the sets of betting odds from the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook for Oregon vs. BYU.

No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0, 0-0 Independent) at No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12)

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook odds

Spread: BYU +4 (-118) | ORE -4 (-110)

Moneyline: BYU +145 | ORE -200

Point Total: 57.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

Despite Oregon entering week three a whole thirteen spots lower than BYU in the latest AP Poll, they're viewed as four-point favorites.

Both teams are coming off wins heading into the matchup. For the Ducks, it was a dominant 70-14 victory over FCS opponent Eastern Washington.

READ MORE: The latest on 5-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei

After a reasonably rusty start against the now top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the Ducks' offense exploded for nine touchdowns. Bo Nix bounced back from his fourth loss to Georgia by throwing five touchdowns in just three quarters.

For the Cougars, it was a statement win over the No. 9 Baylor Bears in double overtime at home in Provo. After both teams missed field goals in the first overtime, BYU running back Lopini Katoa rushed into the end zone from three yards out in what would become the deciding score.

BYU then held strong through an 11-play drive from the reigning Big 12 champions to win the game with their defense on the 11-yard line. It was a huge win for Kalani Sitake and BYU, who climbed nine spots in the AP Poll after the battle of a game.

Sitake interviewed for Oregon's head coaching job before Lanning took over and has since signed an extension at BYU. So this one means a bit more for the head coaches.

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE