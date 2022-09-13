Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars Betting Odds

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are the slight favorites ahead of a huge top-25 showdown in Autzen Stadium.

For the first time since October of 2018, Autzen Stadium will play host to a top-25 matchup. Dan Lanning and his No. 25 Oregon Ducks will face their second ranked opponent in three weeks against the No. 12 BYU Cougars.

Here's a look at the sets of betting odds from the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook for Oregon vs. BYU.

No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0, 0-0 Independent) at No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12)

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook odds

Spread: BYU +4 (-118) | ORE -4 (-110)

Moneyline: BYU +145 | ORE -200

Point Total: 57.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

Despite Oregon entering week three a whole thirteen spots lower than BYU in the latest AP Poll, they're viewed as four-point favorites.

Both teams are coming off wins heading into the matchup. For the Ducks, it was a dominant 70-14 victory over FCS opponent Eastern Washington. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

DJ Johnson Eastern Washington
Play
Football

Players of the Game: Defense

The Ducks surrendered just 14 points in a dominant defensive showing.

Ducks Digest
Terrance Ferguson Eastern Washignton
Play
Football

Players of the Game: Offense

Oregon's offense was firing on all cylinders against Eastern Washington.

Ducks Digest
Matayo Uiagalelei Central Catholic
Play
Recruiting

Matayo Uiagalelei Updates Recruitment, What's Next

The star edge rusher recently visited Oregon and Ohio State.

Ducks Digest

READ MORE: The latest on 5-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei 

After a reasonably rusty start against the now top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the Ducks' offense exploded for nine touchdowns. Bo Nix bounced back from his fourth loss to Georgia by throwing five touchdowns in just three quarters.

For the Cougars, it was a statement win over the No. 9 Baylor Bears in double overtime at home in Provo. After both teams missed field goals in the first overtime, BYU running back Lopini Katoa rushed into the end zone from three yards out in what would become the deciding score.

BYU then held strong through an 11-play drive from the reigning Big 12 champions  to win the game with their defense on the 11-yard line. It was a huge win for Kalani Sitake and BYU, who climbed nine spots in the AP Poll after the battle of a game.

Sitake interviewed for Oregon's head coaching job before Lanning took over and has since signed an extension at BYU. So this one means a bit more for the head coaches.

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

DJ Johnson Eastern Washington
Football

Players of the Game: Defense

By Max Torres
Terrance Ferguson Eastern Washignton
Football

Players of the Game: Offense

By Josh Parker
Matayo Uiagalelei Central Catholic
Recruiting

Matayo Uiagalelei Updates Recruitment, What's Next

By Max Torres
Sean Dollars Eastern Hype
Football

Oregon Cracks AP Top 25 After Blowout Win

By Max Torres
Moliki Matavao Eastern Washington
Football

Five Takeaways From Oregon's Rout of Eastern Washington

By Mark Wang
Dan Lanning Eastern Washington 3
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Eastern Washington Postgame Press Conference

By Max Torres
Bo Nix Eastern Washington 2
Football

Nix's Five Touchdowns Lead Oregon to 70-14 Blowout Win

By Max Torres
Bo Nix Eastern Washington
Football

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington

By Mark Wang