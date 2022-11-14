Oregon vs. Utah Set for Evening Kickoff

The Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will face the Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) under the lights next week.

The week 12 matchup will kick off at 7:30 pm PT and be broadcast on ESPN, the Pac-12 announced Saturday night.

Oregon is coming off a 37-34 loss to the Washington Huskies and Utah defeated the Stanford Cardinal 42-7 in Salt Lake City.

The Utes have won two of the last three meetings against the Ducks, taking home 38-7 and 38-10 victories in 2021. Oregon last beat Utah when the teams clashed in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship in Santa Clara (37-15).

READ MORE: Three up/three down-Oregon loses to Washington 37-34

As for other notable games on the week 12 Pac-12 slate, the USC Trojans (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) and UCLA Bruins (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) will play in an important rivalry matchup at the Rose Bowl.

Both the Ducks and the Utes still have a shot at making this year's conference championship game, as the Utes have also dropped just one Pac-12 contest, losing 42-32 to the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 8.

The Ducks hope to start a new winning streak at home in Autzen Stadium after their 23-game home winning streak was slashed by the Huskies on Saturday.

READ MORE: What Dan Lanning said after Oregon lost to Washington

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE