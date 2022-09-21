Oregon fans have been flying high the past two weeks after convincing wins over Eastern Washington and BYU.

Finishing conference play at 2-1, Duck fans should feel confident in what lies ahead for this team--but they won't get an easy start to conference play this week when they clash with the Washington State Cougars.

Just like we do every week, our team of writers got together to give you our final score predictions for this week.

Mark Wang

Prediction: Washington State 24 Oregon 21

This game is gonna be ugly, hard-nosed and physical. It’ll take a while for Oregon to get the offense going and WSU will take advantage of the weak Ducks' secondary. It’ll be close the whole way and decided by a field goal.

Josh Parker

Prediction: Oregon 41 Washington State 24

The Ducks have proved they are ready for conference play the past two weeks. They've outscored their opponents 111-34 and both sides of the ball feel like they've improved drastically with each week.

Washington State's offense has already totaled 1,000 yards and the defense has only allowed 38 points in three games, both impressive marks. If Bo Nix can get his offense rolling like they were last week in a loud Martin Stadium, the Ducks should have no trouble scoring.

Defensively, Oregon has to be prepared to defend the pass like they did last week. With Wazzu’s typical air-raid offense now being referred to as the Cougar-raid with a tight end, the secondary will have to shut down Cameron Ward, Donovan Ollie and Billy Riviere.

With a win this week the Ducks can get things rolling for themselves down the road as they look to get back to Vegas for a Pac-12 title.

Max Torres

Prediction: Oregon 45 Washington State 31

Entering this game there's two things I'm confident about. Oregon's offense is capable of putting up a lot of points and Washington State is one of the most difficult places to win in the Pac-12.

A big question that still remains is whether or not Oregon is capable of winning on the road, something they've struggled to do in recent seasons. Cameron Ward is a dangerous quarterback the Ducks will need to contain and they'll need to cover the middle of the field, an area they've been exposed at early on, especially since offensive coordinator Eric Morris looks determined to get the tight end involved in a new wrinkle for WSU.

Overall the Ducks look like they're showing steady improvement and discipline with each week, and they should take care of business on Saturday.

