The No. 8 Oregon Ducks had a whole lot of fun Saturday afternoon in Boulder, taking home another win with a 49-10 blowout against the Colorado Buffaloes.

It was the eighth straight win for the Ducks, who improve to 8-1 on the year. Oregon continued its offensive dominance, recording its eighth consecutive game scoring more than 40 points. The Buffaloes fall to 1-8 and now have a three-game losing streak.

In the weeks to come, Oregon will enter the toughest stretch of the season before it's time for postseason efforts. With the final game against a team with a losing record, it was important for Oregon not only to win -- but to win in dominant fashion.

Oregon did just that.

"This is a game we expected to do well, in dominant fashion," said Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning after the game. "I think, for the most part we did that ... I thought we played a more complete game today."

The Ducks made their presence felt immediately. On the second play from scrimmage, wide receiver Kris Hutson had a 58-yard catch-and-run -- the longest completion of the season for the team. On the goal line that drive, the Ducks got tricky and threw it to true freshman offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. for the big man touchdown.

And it was far from the last trick-play touchdown. The next touchdown saw Bo Nix flip the ball to running back Bucky Irving, who then threw it back to Nix for the eight-yard score. The drive after that saw linebacker Noah Sewell check in at fullback for a one-yard touchdown run.

"It is the first offense I've ever been with that creates whatever imagination that they have and it really makes it a lot of fun," said Sewell, who played on both sides of the ball in high school. "It’s good for the team."

Nix turned in another excellent day, scoring five touchdowns for the third straight game: two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown. Nix's 13 rushing touchdowns ties him for second-most in Oregon history with Jeremiah Masoli, trailing only Marcus Mariota's 15 in 2014.

Speaking of Mariota in 2014, Nix's performance over the past weeks combined has Duck fans begging for Nix to be more seriously considered for the Heisman Award. Add in the fact that other candidates had a down week, and it may finally be time for Nix's recognition.

On the defensive side, it was a great homecoming for cornerback Christian Gonzalez. After departing Boulder for Eugene last offseason, Gonzalez grabbed two picks against the Buffaloes on back-to-back drives to set-up back-to-back scores.

The Oregon defense still ceded 247 passing yards. Colorado freshman wide receiver Jordan Tyson had more than half of them, racking up 137 receiving yards and the lone touchdown for his squad on an 81-yard bomb.

The Ducks will head back to Autzen Stadium where the rival Washington Huskies will meet them next Saturday. The Buffaloes will hit the road to face USC.

