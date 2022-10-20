The Oregon Ducks are one of just two teams in the Pac-12 that have yet to lose a game in conference play entering week 8.

On Saturday they'll face the other team when the UCLA Bruins come to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, which will serve as center stage for college football this week. With ESPN's 'College GameDay' in town, the biggest college football show in the country will return to Eugene for the first time since Oregon played host to Stanford in 2018.

The Ducks have won the last three matchups against UCLA with the latest 34-31 victory coming in 2021 against the Bruins in Pasadena.

Oregon is on a five-game win streak since their season-opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, and UCLA looks like a legit Pac-12 title contender after handing Washington and Utah their first conference losses of the season in back-to-back weeks.

The stage is set for a battle of two quarterbacks playing at the top of their game and two defenses that have come up with big plays throughout the season. Both teams should also be well-rested as they come off their bye weeks.

Kickoff: Saturday October 22, 2022 | 12:30 pm PT | Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

