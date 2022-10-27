It's Wednesday and that can mean only one thing for Oregon fans everywhere: the unveiling of this week's uniform combination for week nine.

This week's uniform model tight end Cam McCormick, as seen wearing the new away fit for the season that features the pattern Duck fans saw when Oregon took on the Utah Utes at their home last season.

The uniform specifics are the standard all-green Oregon helmet with the faded yellow wings on the side. Jersey is the white base we have been used to the past two seasons and most recently worn against Washington State this season with green numbers, logos and Duck-studded wings. Green pants are the finishing touch to this week's uniform followed by white-on-green accessories.

The highlight of this uniform combination however, is the cleats that we can see McCormick rocking in these pictures. First announced by Oregon Football's social media Tuesday afternoon, Ducks players will have the option to wear their newly designed Vapor DT Max '96 P cleats.

Like the new Jordan cleats that schools such as Michigan, Florida and Oklahoma wear weekly, Oregon had to put the other schools in check with the release of these cleats based on the popular sneakerhead shoe.

Last season the Ducks broke out the new all-black attire against the Bears in a thriller that came down to the last second on a goal-line stand to give the Ducks the edge in a 24-17 win.

Oregon wide receiver Chris Hudson gaining against Cal in 2021. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

In 2020 the Ducks also broke out a very flashy wolf grey uniform as the away team the last time they traveled to Cal. Only that time the Bears would defeat that Duck squad 21-17.

The Cal Bears have yet to announce the uniforms they plan on wearing to compete with the Ducks. They have mixed and matched their blue home jerseys with various pants options to give it that fresh feeling.

Cal Wide receiver Trevon Clark making a move against the Colorado Buffaloes in 2021. © Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The helmets should be the base blue with gold logos and decals followed by the same pattern for the jersey and whichever pants they decide to wear for this weekend's game.

The Ducks will begin a two-game road trip this week at Berkeley, where they will face the 3-4 Bears in hopes of keeping their strong winning streak alive. you can catch this game at 12:35 P.M PT on FS1.

