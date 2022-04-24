Oregon Football Spring Game Photo Gallery
It was a great day to be back out in the sun at Autzen Stadium with Oregon football holding its annual spring football game. It was the first spring game since 2019 that had fans in the stands and it also featured a handful of Oregon football legends that returned to Eugene as honorary coaches.
All photos are from Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt.
You can find Scott on Instagram and Twitter, as well as his website: scottboldtphoto.com
Oregon LB Keith Brown
Oregon WR Troy Franklin (L) and QB Ty Thompson (R)
Oregon WR Seven McGee
Oregon RB Legend De'Anthony Thomas
Oregon RB Legend LaMichael James
Oregon OLB Mase Funa
Oregon QB Bo Nix
Oregon WR Seven McGee
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Oregon WR Justius Lowe
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Oregon QB Ty Thompson
Oregon QB Jay Butterfield
Oregon OLB Bradyn Swinson
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Oregon WR Troy Franklin
Oregon S JJ Greenfield
Oregon WR Chase Cota
Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton
Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton and WR Justius Lowe
Oregon RB Sean Dollars
Oregon QB Bo Nix
Oregon S Steve Stephens IV
Oregon OLB DJ Johnson
Oregon WR Seven McGee
The Ducks return to action on Monday for their 15th practice of spring football.
