Oregon Football Spring Game Photo Gallery

The best photos from Oregon's spring game on Saturday

It was a great day to be back out in the sun at Autzen Stadium with Oregon football holding its annual spring football game. It was the first spring game since 2019 that had fans in the stands and it also featured a handful of Oregon football legends that returned to Eugene as honorary coaches.

All photos are from Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt.

You can find Scott on Instagram and Twitter, as well as his website: scottboldtphoto.com

Oregon LB Keith Brown

IY3A7960

Oregon WR Troy Franklin (L) and QB Ty Thompson (R)

IY3A6793

Oregon WR Seven McGee

IY3A7681

Oregon RB Legend De'Anthony Thomas

IY3A7762

Oregon RB Legend LaMichael James

IY3A6256

Oregon OLB Mase Funa

IY3A8221

Oregon QB Bo Nix

IY3A5656

Oregon WR Seven McGee

IY3A7203

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

IY3A5548

Oregon WR Justius Lowe

IY3A8038

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

IY3A5555

Oregon QB Ty Thompson

IY3A5212

Oregon QB Jay Butterfield

IY3A7246

Oregon OLB Bradyn Swinson

IY3A6524

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

IY3A5019

Oregon WR Troy Franklin

IMG_1222

Oregon S JJ Greenfield

IY3A5465

Oregon WR Chase Cota

IY3A5387

Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton

IMG_1228

Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton and WR Justius Lowe

Dont'e Thornton Spring Celebration

Oregon RB Sean Dollars

IMG_1225

Oregon QB Bo Nix

IY3A4900

Oregon S Steve Stephens IV

Steve Stephens Fumble

Oregon OLB DJ Johnson

DJ Johnson

Oregon WR Seven McGee

IY3A8066

The Ducks return to action on Monday for their 15th practice of spring football. 

