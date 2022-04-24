The best photos from Oregon's spring game on Saturday

It was a great day to be back out in the sun at Autzen Stadium with Oregon football holding its annual spring football game. It was the first spring game since 2019 that had fans in the stands and it also featured a handful of Oregon football legends that returned to Eugene as honorary coaches.

All photos are from Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt.

You can find Scott on Instagram and Twitter, as well as his website: scottboldtphoto.com

Oregon LB Keith Brown Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon WR Troy Franklin (L) and QB Ty Thompson (R) Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon WR Seven McGee Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon RB Legend De'Anthony Thomas Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon RB Legend LaMichael James Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon OLB Mase Funa Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon QB Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon WR Seven McGee Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon WR Justius Lowe Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon QB Ty Thompson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon QB Jay Butterfield Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon OLB Bradyn Swinson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon WR Troy Franklin Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon S JJ Greenfield Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon WR Chase Cota Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton and WR Justius Lowe Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon RB Sean Dollars Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon QB Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon S Steve Stephens IV Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon OLB DJ Johnson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon WR Seven McGee Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The Ducks return to action on Monday for their 15th practice of spring football.

