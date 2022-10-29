Chase Cota Leaves Cal Game With Injury

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Cal Bears. Cota went out in the first quarter in what appears to be a knee/leg injury.

The receiver was involved in an awkward two-on-one tabletop type of tackle where his leg was on the receiving end of one of the Cal defenders. The senior went into the injury tent and then into locker room just before halftime.

As the second half began Cota was spotted back on the Ducks' sideline in street clothes. With Cota out in the game Kenny Dillingham has been tasked with adjusting certain packages and sophomore Don’t’e Thornton has seen an increase in snaps.

Cota is the Ducks second-leading receiver in yards at 313, after Troy Franklin with 561 yards. Cota has been a solid asset for the Ducks' offense since arriving on campus for spring practice and will look to take care of this injury as best as he can before any future games.

