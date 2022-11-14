Skip to main content

Troy Franklin Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Franklin has been one of the top playmakers for the Ducks all year and is starting to gain national attention.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin is one of the top offensive players in the Pac-12. Now it looks like the rest of the college football world is starting to wake up and see that. 

On Monday, the Oregon sophomore receiver was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding receiver regardless of position. 

Franklin was one of three receivers added to the list along wide Louisville's Tyler Hudson and East Carolina's C.J. Johnson. 

The Bay Area native has been one of the most consistent players in Kenny Dillingham's offense for the Ducks. His 775 receiving yards rank fifth in the Pac-12 and his 77.5 receiving yards per game are good for sixth in the conference. 

In Oregon's most recent game against Washington he hauled in five passes for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown, his sixth of the season.

READ MORE: What went wrong in Oregon's 37-34 loss to Washington

Semifinalists will be voted on this week and announced next Monday Nov. 21.  

Franklin hasn't been the only wide receiver that's emerged in Eugene as Chase Cota, Kris Hutson and Dont'e Thornton have all made some big plays for the Ducks this season. 

Thornton found the end zone for the first time since week 2 this past weekend against Washington--taking on a larger role with Cota missing his second consecutive game with an injury. 

Oregon ranks fourth in passing yards per game in the Pac-12, averaging 288.4 yards per game.

