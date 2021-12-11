Oregon Hiring Dan Lanning as Next Head Coach

Oregon has found its next head coach. Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning will be the next man to lead the Ducks football program in Eugene, according to a source close to the program. Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report the hire on Friday.

Oregon's head coach vacancy was created on Monday after Mario Cristobal told the team and athletic department that he would be leaving Eugene to return home and become the next head coach at his alma mater, the University of Miami. The Ducks started their coaching search at the beginning of the week, one that Athletic Director Rob Mullens said would have a "diverse, broad, talented pool" and not have any limits placed on it.

Prior to the hiring of the Lanning, names including Chip Kelly (UCLA), Justin Wilcox (Cal) and Kalani Sitake (BYU) had all reportedly interviewed for the job.

Ever since the search began, Oregon has had to balance a myriad of factors including experience, coaching at a high level, and recruiting prowess all while weighing the long-term future of the program. While Cristobal didn't take the Ducks to the playoffs during his time at the helm, he did stack three top-ten recruiting classes and inject a wealth of talent into Oregon's roster, which furthered the appeal for any candidate.

As for Lanning's background, he was named the defensive coordinator at Georgia in 2019 after serving as the inside linebackers coach under Kirby Smart for one season. In the 2021 Georgia's defense has undoubtedly been the top unit in the entire country, ranking second nationally in total defense (254.4 total yards per game), 15th in sacks (3.15 per game) and first in points allowed (9.54 per game), according to NCAA.com.

The Bulldogs' defense is loaded with the sports' best talent including defensive lineman Jordan Davis who won both the Outland Trophy for the sports' most outstanding interior lineman, as well as the Chuck Bednarik award for the top overall defensive player. Georgia's Nakobe Dean was also recognized as the nation's top linebacker after receiving the Butkus Award.

Before coming to Athens Lanning was the outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Memphis under former head coach Mike Norvell, who is now the head coach at Florida State.

The Ducks named Passing Game coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon interim head coach on Monday shortly after Cristobal's departure, and he'll lead the team against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Why Oregon's next head coach hire is the most important in program history

