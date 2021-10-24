Players of the Game: Offense

The Ducks' offense broke records as their offense scored 34 points in their victory in Los Angeles.

No. 10 Oregon improved to 6-1 as the offense did just enough to sneak out of the Rose Bowl with another victory. While the offense looked stagnant at times, they found enough energy throughout the game to win. With all the impressive performances from Saturday, here are the best three players.

Travis Dye-Running Back

Travis Dye celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Dye continues to do everything that the Ducks ask of him. On Saturday, the Ducks needed him to punch the ball into the end zone, and he delivered. After the win against UCLA, Dye now is the first NCAA collegiate player to score four touchdowns on four consecutive carries. With runs of one, four, one and five yards, he finished off drives whenever they wanted him to.

On the sideline, he helped the Ducks' offense find the juice they needed to get going. His energy was put on full display and his confidence to demand the ball helped contribute to a historical performance.

Dye ended the game with just 35 yards on the ground off of 14 carries. He was once again involved in the pass game where he had four receptions for 36 yards.

After the unfortunate loss of CJ Verdell, Dye has scored five touchdowns in two games. If he can continue to produce for Oregon, the offense will continue to grow.

Anthony Brown-Quarterback

Brown runs the ball against UCLA. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Say what you want about the two interceptions he threw in the game, but Brown did enough to win this game for Oregon.

Brown was 29-39 for 296 yards in the air, which was the most passing yards he's had all season. He also had his highest QBR of the season of 86.2. The graduate transfer has been able to tune out criticism from Duck fans and continues to help Oregon win games.

On top of his ability to sling out the ball in big moments, he used his legs to help the Ducks close out the game. On his most important run of the game, he followed DJ Johnson and broke through the UCLA secondary to score a 43-yard touchdown run that put the Ducks up by 17.

Brown still has room to improve, mainly in decision making. While it didn’t end up mattering, Brown threw a poor interception in the closing minutes of the game that gave UCLA one last chance to tie or win the game. Brown significantly improved after the Cal game, but he’s going to need to keep getting better.

Devon Williams-Wide Receiver

Devon Williams (2) rises up for a contested catch on UCLA's Caleb Johnson (3). Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Williams continues to establish himself as one of the best receivers for the Ducks this season. After only getting four receptions through the first five games, he has nine receptions in the last two games.

Against UCLA, he did a great job finding yards after the catch. The Ducks ran great screens to allow him to pick up yards. He also had a highlight grab at the start of the second quarter which would lead to Oregon’s first score of the game.

With Williams finding his place in the Ducks' offense, there's reason to hope he'll continue to get more involved and see more targets.

