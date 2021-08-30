Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Fresno State

After a competitive fall camp, the Ducks have their starters in place at most positions, but a number of battles remain undecided.

The Ducks are now in their first game week of the season with Fresno State coming to town on Saturday.

Quarterback

1. Anthony Brown (Sr.)

2. Ty Thompson (Fr.)

OR Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

OR Robby Ashford (Fr).

Running back

1. CJ Verdell (Jr.)/Travis Dye (Jr.)

2. Trey Benson (Fr.)

OR Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Tight End (F)

1. Spencer Webb (So.)

2. Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)

Cooper Shults (Fr.)

Tight End (Y)

1. Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

OR DJ Johnson (Jr.)

OR Cam McCormick (Sr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

1. Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)

Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

Spencer Curtis (RFr.)

Wide Receiver (H)

Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Jaylon Redd (Sr.)

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (X)

1. Troy Franklin (Fr.)

Isaah Crocker (So.)

OR Devon Williams (So.)

Isaiah Brevard (Fr.)/Tevin Jeannis (So.)

Left Tackle

1. George Moore (Sr.)

Dawson Jaramillo (RFr.)

OR Kingsley Suamataia (Fr.)

Left Guard

1. TJ Bass (Jr.)

Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)

Charlie Pickard (Fr.)

Center

1. Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Right Guard

1. Ryan Walk (Jr.)

Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Kanen Rossi (Fr.)

Right Tackle

Steven Jones (So.)

OR Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)

Defense

Joker

1. Kayvon Thiobdeaux (So.)

Jake Shipley (Fr.)

Treven Ma'ae (RFr.)

Defensive Tackle

1. Keyon Ware-Hudson (RFr.)

Kristian Williams (RFr.)

Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Nose Tackle

1. Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

Jayson Jones (Fr.)

Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Defensive end

1. Brandon Dorlus (So.)

Sua'ava Poti (RFr.)

Louie Cresto (Fr.)/Terrell Tilmon (Fr.)

Will linebacker

Dru Mathis (Sr.)

OR Justin Flowe (Fr.)

Keith Brown (Fr.)

Mike Linebacker

1. Noah Sewell (Fr.)

Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)/Keith Brown (Fr.)

Micah Roth (Jr.)

Sam linebacker

Mase Funa (So.)

OR Adrian Jackson (So.)

Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)

Star

Bennett Williams (Jr.)

Jordan Happle (Sr.)

OR Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

Field Cornerback

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

Darren Barkins (Fr.)

Free Safety

Verone McKinley III (So.)

Bryan Addison (So.)

Boundary Safety

1. Steve Stephens IV (So.)

Jordan Happle (Sr.)

Boundary Cornerback

Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

OR Dontae Manning (Fr.)

Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

Special Teams

Place Kicker

Camden Lewis (So.)

OR Henry Katleman (So.)

Kick offs

1. Camden Lewis (So.)

Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

Punter

1. Tom Snee (So.)

Race Mahlum (Fr.)

Kick off return

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Punt return

Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Long snapper

1. Karsten Battles (Jr.)

Peyton Yanagi (So.)

OR Luke Basso (Fr.)

