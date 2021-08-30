Oregon Football Releases Week 1 Organizational Chart for Fresno State
The Ducks are now in their first game week of the season with Fresno State coming to town on Saturday.
Quarterback
1. Anthony Brown (Sr.)
2. Ty Thompson (Fr.)
OR Jay Butterfield (Fr.)
OR Robby Ashford (Fr).
Running back
1. CJ Verdell (Jr.)/Travis Dye (Jr.)
2. Trey Benson (Fr.)
OR Byron Cardwell (Fr.)
OR Seven McGee (Fr.)
Tight End (F)
1. Spencer Webb (So.)
2. Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)
Cooper Shults (Fr.)
Tight End (Y)
1. Moliki Matavao (Fr.)
OR DJ Johnson (Jr.)
OR Cam McCormick (Sr.)
Wide Receiver (Z)
1. Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)
Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)
Spencer Curtis (RFr.)
Wide Receiver (H)
Mycah Pittman (So.)
OR Jaylon Redd (Sr.)
Kris Hutson (Fr.)
Wide Receiver (X)
1. Troy Franklin (Fr.)
Isaah Crocker (So.)
OR Devon Williams (So.)
Isaiah Brevard (Fr.)/Tevin Jeannis (So.)
Left Tackle
1. George Moore (Sr.)
Dawson Jaramillo (RFr.)
OR Kingsley Suamataia (Fr.)
Left Guard
1. TJ Bass (Jr.)
Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)
Charlie Pickard (Fr.)
Center
1. Alex Forsyth (Jr.)
Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)
Marcus Harper II (Fr.)
Right Guard
1. Ryan Walk (Jr.)
Marcus Harper II (Fr.)
Kanen Rossi (Fr.)
Right Tackle
Steven Jones (So.)
OR Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)
Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)
Defense
Joker
1. Kayvon Thiobdeaux (So.)
Jake Shipley (Fr.)
Treven Ma'ae (RFr.)
Defensive Tackle
1. Keyon Ware-Hudson (RFr.)
Kristian Williams (RFr.)
Keanu Williams (Fr.)
Nose Tackle
1. Popo Aumavae (Jr.)
Jayson Jones (Fr.)
Keanu Williams (Fr.)
Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Fresno State
See where the Ducks stack up after a competitive fall camp.
Why Anthony Brown Won the Starting Job
Brown will lead the Ducks offense into battle this season, with his first test coming next week.
8 Days Until Kickoff: Top 8 Plays of Marcus Mariota's Oregon Career
Taking a look at the best of the best from Oregon's greatest football player.
Defensive end
1. Brandon Dorlus (So.)
Sua'ava Poti (RFr.)
Louie Cresto (Fr.)/Terrell Tilmon (Fr.)
Will linebacker
Dru Mathis (Sr.)
OR Justin Flowe (Fr.)
Keith Brown (Fr.)
Mike Linebacker
1. Noah Sewell (Fr.)
Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)/Keith Brown (Fr.)
Micah Roth (Jr.)
Sam linebacker
Mase Funa (So.)
OR Adrian Jackson (So.)
Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)
Star
Bennett Williams (Jr.)
Jordan Happle (Sr.)
OR Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)
Field Cornerback
1. Mykael Wright (So.)
Avante Dickerson (Fr.)
Darren Barkins (Fr.)
Free Safety
Verone McKinley III (So.)
Bryan Addison (So.)
Boundary Safety
1. Steve Stephens IV (So.)
Jordan Happle (Sr.)
Boundary Cornerback
Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)
OR Dontae Manning (Fr.)
Jaylin Davies (Fr.)
Special Teams
Place Kicker
Camden Lewis (So.)
OR Henry Katleman (So.)
Kick offs
1. Camden Lewis (So.)
Will Hutchinson (Fr.)
Punter
1. Tom Snee (So.)
Race Mahlum (Fr.)
Kick off return
1. Mykael Wright (So.)
Kris Hutson (Fr.)
Punt return
Mycah Pittman (So.)
OR Seven McGee (Fr.)
Long snapper
1. Karsten Battles (Jr.)
Peyton Yanagi (So.)
OR Luke Basso (Fr.)
H
1. Tom Snee (So.)
Race Mahlum (Fr.)
More from Ducks Digest
Why Anthony Brown was named QB1
DJ James and Jamal Hill reinstated
The top 8 players of Marcus Mariota's Oregon career
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE