Oregon Rises to No. 12 in AP Poll Following Win Over Stanford

Tracking the latest movement across college football.
It's Sunday, which means we've got a new AP top 25 to get us ready for next week and take stock of this past week.

Oregon defeated Stanford 45-27 at home in Eugene in a dominant effort. The box score suggests the game may have been a bit closer than it was, but the Ducks were able to get a lot of younger players and backups into the game comfortably. 

Now Oregon will prepare for its next game, a road matchup in Tucson against the Arizona Wildcats.

Here is the latest AP poll released Sunday morning, which included five Pac-12 teams.

1. Alabama 5-0 (1,523 points, 25 first place votes)

2. Georgia 5-0 (1, 521 points, 28 first place votes)

3. Ohio Sate 5-0

4. Michigan 5-0

5. Clemson 5-0

6. USC 5-0

7. Oklahoma State 4-0

8. Tennessee 4-0

9. Ole Miss 5-0

10. Penn State 5-0

11. Utah 4-1

12. Oregon 4-1 

13. Kentucky 4-1

14. North Carolina State 4-1

15. Wake Forest 4-1

16. BYU 4-1

17. TCU 4-0

18. UCLA 5-0

19. Kansas 5-0

20. Kansas State 4-1

21. Washington 4-1

22. Syracuse 5-0 

23. Mississippi State 4-1

24. Cincinnati 4-1

25. LSU 4-1

Others receiving votes: Washington State (91), Baylor (88), Florida State (78), Arkansas (76), James Madison (39), Florida (37), Maryland (25), Costal Carolina (17), Minnesota (14), Tulane (9), Illinois (6), North Carolina (5), Texas A&M (4), Purdue (2), Oklahoma (2)

READ MORE: Oregon defensive players of the game vs. Stanford

