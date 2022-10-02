Oregon Rises to No. 12 in AP Poll Following Win Over Stanford
It's Sunday, which means we've got a new AP top 25 to get us ready for next week and take stock of this past week.
Oregon defeated Stanford 45-27 at home in Eugene in a dominant effort. The box score suggests the game may have been a bit closer than it was, but the Ducks were able to get a lot of younger players and backups into the game comfortably.
Now Oregon will prepare for its next game, a road matchup in Tucson against the Arizona Wildcats.
Here is the latest AP poll released Sunday morning, which included five Pac-12 teams.
1. Alabama 5-0 (1,523 points, 25 first place votes)
2. Georgia 5-0 (1, 521 points, 28 first place votes)
3. Ohio Sate 5-0
4. Michigan 5-0
5. Clemson 5-0
6. USC 5-0
7. Oklahoma State 4-0
8. Tennessee 4-0
9. Ole Miss 5-0
10. Penn State 5-0
11. Utah 4-1
12. Oregon 4-1
13. Kentucky 4-1
14. North Carolina State 4-1
15. Wake Forest 4-1
16. BYU 4-1
17. TCU 4-0
18. UCLA 5-0
19. Kansas 5-0
20. Kansas State 4-1
21. Washington 4-1
22. Syracuse 5-0
23. Mississippi State 4-1
24. Cincinnati 4-1
25. LSU 4-1
Others receiving votes: Washington State (91), Baylor (88), Florida State (78), Arkansas (76), James Madison (39), Florida (37), Maryland (25), Costal Carolina (17), Minnesota (14), Tulane (9), Illinois (6), North Carolina (5), Texas A&M (4), Purdue (2), Oklahoma (2)
