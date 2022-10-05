Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving met with reporters in Eugene following Tuesday's practice.

Question: "What kind of teammate has Bo been to you so far to you?"

Irving: “Bo has been a great quarterback, great leader to the team. Always there when we need him. Shows up for big time moments. We can call on him anytime.”

Question: "What makes you so slippery as a runner? The first guy is never really able to take you down."

Irving: “First off I just want to thank my offensive linemen, the great job they do on a weekly basis. It all starts with them guys up front. I just feel like I got that mindset don't let the first guy bring me down.”

Question: "Is it instinct or is that something you feel like you get better at breaking tackles, is that a thing that you can improve upon?"

Irving: “I feel like my game is not where I want it to be. There's always room for improvement. So, I just want to keep stacking days and getting better.”

Question: "With how effective you guys were against Stanford, do you feel like that was sort of, the gate being open for this rushing effect to sort of really take off from here?"

Irving: “It always starts in practice. So things that we do in practice, we want to translate to the game, so I feel like if we prepare well in practice it will also translate to the game.”

Question: "Do you think that was a good tactic by your high school coach to put that pressure on you to earn your nickname Bucky?"

Irving: “For sure. I think by him putting that pressure on me it made me a great player. Because going into there he wanted to humble me. And I think he did a great job of that. I was fighting for a spot over there. He used to just bench me, he used to put me in, he used to play mind games with me. He used to tell me nothing was gonna be given to me. So I always had that mindset and kept that mindset down the road.”

