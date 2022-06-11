Powledge is fresh off a Big-12 Championship with Baylor and has a mix of determined veterans and hungry young players to work with.

When Dan Lanning was officially announced as Oregon's new head coach on Dec. 11, 2021, he wasted no time assembling an elite and diverse coaching staff.

Junior Adams and Demetrice Martin stolen away from Pac-12 rivals. Tosh Lupoi and Adrian Klemm left NFL organizations to join the Ducks. And every position coach has experience galore.

Coach Matt Powledge Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Matt Powledge likes what he sees in practice.

Yet the most underrated addition — and perhaps the most valuable — to Lanning's staff has to be Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach Matt Powledge.

Powledge has been coaching college football for over a decade now, but his most successful season came in his 2021 campaign with Baylor where he served as safeties and special teams coordinator.

After the hire, Lanning made sure to make note of Powledge's career accolades: coaching the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, being a big part of the "fantastic turnaround at Louisiana" along with his strong track record. But Lanning also focused on a more important trait that Powledge brings.

"Most of all, Matt is deeply respected in the coaching profession because he cares about the young men he coaches and leads them to success,” said Lanning.

With nearly six months under his belt with the Ducks, his devotion to the players and their development has really started to shine through. One example is with Bennett Williams.

Safety Bennett Williams Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Bennett Williams participating in spring practice.

Williams had a stellar start to his 2021 season. In just four games, Williams recorded 20 tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown. Then, what has been described as a "freak accident" struck Williams before playing Stanford and he wouldn't play again until the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.

The Ducks lost plenty of defensive back depth this offseason: Verone McKinley III and Mykael Wright have joined the NFL, while DJ James and Jaylin Davies entered the transfer portal.

Luckily for the Ducks, Williams is back for more.

“Right after the injury I had it in my mind I’m coming back," Williams said. "I am so much more grateful this year, and every day coming up here and not taking things for granted.”

Safety Trikweze Bridges Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Trikweze Bridges celebrates at Autzen Stadium.

With four interceptions being thrown on the day, the defensive back room had plenty to celebrate in the Spring Game. With plenty of opportunities to go around, it was Trikweze Bridges who stole the show with his pick-six off Bo Nix.

READ MORE: Oregon Football Spring Game Defensive Players of the Game

Powledge has spoken out about the talent of his safeties room, and of Bridges in particular.

"That's one of the things that's really stood out with our secondary," said Powledge. "You got Bennett, you got Trikweze, you got Bryan Addison — those guys, man, they're long, they can run, they're athletic, but they also have a great mental aspect that they bring to the game."

Safety Bryan Addison Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Bryan Addison running through practice drills.

Bryan Addison had a solid day in the Spring Game as well, recording five tackles and a pass break-up. The converted wide receiver saw more playing time after injuries plagued Oregon's defense last season, and he looks to continue to play a key role for the team.

Veteran Steve Stephens IV also returns after an injury-plagued 2021 season that saw him blossom into an everyday starter in the defensive backfield.

Another name to watch is JJ Greenfield, who also picked off new teammate Nix in the second quarter. Needless to say, Powledge has plenty of weapons at his disposal.

