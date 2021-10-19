Oregon Staff Evaluates UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Oregon will have their hands full when they go up against Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The No. 10-ranked Ducks are currently preparing for their biggest conference test of the season this weekend against UCLA. One of the toughest challenges will be shutting down UCLA’s quarterback: Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

“He’s a guy that can hurt you with explosive plays in every possible facet of the game,” Mario Cristobal said in his press conference on Monday. “Designed runs, read runs, the RPO game, busted plays where he could take off and then he can make every throw. Really strong arm, really accurate.”

Cristobal’s praise of Thompson-Robinson is well earned by the young quarterback. He has been one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the conference this season.

Last week against Washington, he completed 21 of 26 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. What's equally dangerous is his ability to make plays on the ground. In the same game, he ran for 87 yards on 12 carries and scored a rushing touchdown. Thompson-Robinson is going to be the most dynamic quarterback the Ducks Oregon has faced this year.

Through his first seven games, he has over 1,400 passing yards and 13 touchdowns through the air. The 13 touchdowns are good for the third-most by any quarterback in the Pac-12. He has led UCLA to have a respectable 5-2 record, which is by far the best record of any Pac-12 team the Ducks have faced so far.

While Oregon thrives on forcing turnovers, Thompson-Robinson has not turned the ball over much. He's thrown just two interceptions this season. If the Ducks want to throw him off his game, they'll need to get some pressure on him to force some turnovers.

“Our guys feel more comfortable pressing when they know the quarterback is not gonna have as long to throw,” Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRutyer told reporters Monday. “You saw the impact that Kayvon had on the game when he came in. It was a different ball game. Hopefully if he plays the way he is capable of, they’re not gonna have a long time to throw.”

The Ducks will have to watch out for the connection between Kyle Philips and Thompson-Robinson. Philips has been on the receiving end of six of the 13 passing touchdowns. While Philips did not play last weekend against Washington, Chip Kelly announced that he was available for practice on Monday.

Oregon and UCLA met last season in a thrilling 38-35 victory for the Ducks. Although Cristobal’s team did just enough to win, this was a game they won facing Thompson-Robinson.

UCLA backup Chase Griffin played for the Bruins and almost pulled off the upset. Griffin threw for just under 200 yards and had one touchdown. His two interceptions proved to be costly, especially the first, which was a pick-six for the Ducks to take the lead on what would be the last play of the first half.

With Thompson-Robinson playing well and avoiding the costly turnovers that Griffin had, the Ducks defense is going to have a far more difficult time this year slowing the Bruins' offense.

