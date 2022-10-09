Skip to main content

Oregon Stays at No. 12 in AP Poll Following Win Over Arizona

Tracking the latest ranks across the country for college football

Oregon defeated the Arizona Wildcats 49-22 in true dominant fashion on Saturday, pounding the rock en route to seven total touchdowns from five different players. The defense was impressive as well, slowing down one of the most explosive passing attacks in the Pac-12.

The Ducks now enter their bye week with the chance to get their minds and bodies right before facing an undefeated UCLA team that's playing some great football.

The Associated Press released its latest top 25 poll Sunday morning, which included four Pac-12 teams. 

1. Georgia 6-0 (1,535 points, 32 first place votes)

2. Ohio State 6-0 (1,507 points, 20 first place votes)

3. Alabama 6-0 (1,489 points, 11 first place votes)

4. Clemson 6-0

5. Michigan 6-0

6. Tennessee 5-0

7. USC 6-0

8. Oklahoma State 5-0

9. Ole Miss 6-0

10. Penn State 5-0

11. UCLA 6-0

12. Oregon 5-1

13. TCU 5-0

14. Wake Forest 5-1

15. North Carolina State 5-1

16. Mississippi State 5-1

17. Kansas State 5-1

18. Syracuse 5-0

19. Kansas 5-1

20. Utah 4-2

21. Cincinnati 5-1

22. Kentucky 4-2

22. Texas 4-2

24. Illinois 5-1

25. James Madison 5-0

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, Coastal Carolina 61, BYU 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, Maryland 4, LSU 4, San Jose State 1

