LOOK: Oregon vs. Stony Brook Photo Gallery

September 19, 2021
The Best Photos From Oregon's Win Over Stony Brook

The Ducks returned to Autzen to face the Stony Brook Seawolves from the FCS.
All photos are from Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt. You can find Scott's work on his social media accounts and his website listed below.

Twitter: @scottboldtphoto

Instagram: @scottboldtphoto

Website: Scottboldtphoto.com

Oregon vs. Stony Brook

The Ducks return to Autzen to face the Seawolves.
Oregon Duck Motorcycle Pregame
Oregon blows out Stony Brook 48-7

