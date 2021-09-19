The Best Photos From Oregon's Win Over Stony Brook
The Ducks returned to Autzen to face the Stony Brook Seawolves from the FCS.
All photos are from Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt. You can find Scott's work on his social media accounts and his website listed below.
Twitter: @scottboldtphoto
Instagram: @scottboldtphoto
Website: Scottboldtphoto.com
Oregon vs. Stony Brook
27 Images
LOOK: Oregon vs. Stony Brook Photo Gallery
Check out the best photos available from Saturday's win
Five Takeaways from Oregon's Win Over Stony Brook
What did we learn from Saturday's game?
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Win Over Stony Brook
Hear from Oregon's head coach following Saturday night's game.
More from Ducks Digest
Oregon blows out Stony Brook 48-7
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE