Oregon vs. UCLA Score Predictions

This week's game is a big one for Dan Lanning and the No. 10 Oregon Ducks. Coming out of their bye week they get a difficult matchup against Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins.

Our team of writers got together to give you our score predictions, just like we do for every matchup.

Graham Metzker

Prediction: Oregon 55 UCLA 52

Two high-powered offenses. Two top-10 teams. Two teams representing the finest West Coast football has to offer.

Can you tell I’m a little excited for this one?

Eugene should be an awesome atmosphere once again on Saturday afternoon. And that's something that No. 9 UCLA has yet to face this season. With the Rose Bowl all the way across town from UCLA’s Westwood campus, the Bruin home games just don't bring the same noise that Autzen does. Also, UCLA hasn't beat Oregon in Autzen since 2004.

I expect the UCLA offense to be thrown off their game a bit at first, and I see front seven defenders like Brandon Dorlus and DJ Johnson to be in Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s head all day long.

But, this UCLA offense will not be held all game. I think the third quarter will be crucial, because it’s sometimes a time when Oregon takes their foot off the gas – and UCLA will strike immediately if that’s the case.

Get ready for huge games from running backs on both sides in Oregon’s Bucky Irving and UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet. I think Oregon barely hangs on in a shoot-out that results in Duck fans rushing the field.

Eric Berniker

Prediction: Oregon 42 UCLA 38

The over/under is set at 69.5 which is sky high, but completely reachable as both teams average over 40 points per game.

UCLA, at 6-0 is in the Top 10 for the first time since 2015. With Chip Kelly calling the plays offensively and dual threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson the Bruins are top three in rushing yards and points per game.

Since getting trounced week one in Atlanta Oregon has one of the hottest offenses in all of college football with Pac-12 leading touchdown scorer Bo Nix getting pulled by the mid-fourth quarter in both of the Ducks last two games.

My prediction is a shootout. UCLA has the more potent offense on paper with a running game second only to Oregon. I think this game breaks the 69.5 over under/mark and is ultimately decided by who can stop the other’s run game.

Oregon has one of the best linebacking corps, led by Noah Sewell, I think Oregon gets it done in front of a raucous crowd at Autzen.

Josh Parker

Prediction: Oregon 41 UCLA 38

This weekend’s game will be an exciting match up that may come down to one or two touchdowns. This UCLA team was questioned prior to their Utah game a few weeks ago, if they actually had what it takes to beat the defending conference champs.

They showed up that game and proved to the College football community that they are in fact legit this year. Luckily for them they will get to also face a legit team at home riding a strong five-game winning streak.

The main attraction for this matchup up will be who plays better, DTR or Bo Nix. Both quarterbacks are going to play lights out, so it will be whether both of them have the fight and leadership in them to get the job done and potentially hold on as the Pac-12's top team 'til the end.

Oregon’s defense needs to step up in the passing game if they want a shot at beating this Bruin team that's looked explosive under Chip Kelly's offense, which we all know about. Offensively I think sticking to the bread and butter with a bunch of explosive plays is what is going to get it done for the Ducks.

If they Ducks can come out like they have been these past five weeks then it should be no trouble for them, but if they get off to a slower start it may take a lot put away the Bruins.

Mark Wang

Prediction: Oregon 38 UCLA 35

This game is going to feature points, a lot of points. Both Bo Nix and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have been on fire. Both teams are going to sling the ball all over the yard.

I think that Oregon's defense will hold just enough and the crowd will be disruptive enough to help Oregon win this one. it'll be close and Oregon wins. It will come down to which team makes the least mistakes when it matters most.

And hopefully, Oregon doesn't have a repeat of the last time College Gameday came to town.

Max Torres

Prediction: Oregon 42 UCLA 34

I bet the Ducks are quite happy they get this game at home. Autzen Stadium could very well be the best home field advantage in the Pac-12, so it's time to take advantage.

With all the storylines around this game from College Gameday to the Pac-12 title race, this is the perfect opportunity for the Ducks to make a statement. UCLA defends the run very well, but Oregon's offensive line has had no problem creating running lanes this season.

I expect Oregon's offense to be effective in this game, starting with a solid run game that also features Bo Nix. The question mark for me is whether or not the defense can do enough to slow down UCLA's offense and DTR and perhaps more importantly get off the field on third down and come away with some big stops.

It's going to be their biggest test of the season aside from Georgia, but I think the Ducks are up to the task.

