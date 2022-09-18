Photo Gallery From Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars
On Saturday the No. 25 Oregon Ducks looked like a much more complete team in their blowout win over the No. 12 BYU Cougars.
The Ducks were once again led by Bo Nix on offense, scoring another five touchdowns, two through the air and three on the ground. Oregon racked up 439 yards of total offense and was in complete control throughout Saturday's contest.
The Oregon defense came up with multiple big stops throughout the game and prevented BYU from ever building any serious momentum. Defensive linemen like Brandon Dorlus and Jordon Riley played great games en route to holding BYU to only 61 rushing yards.
Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on the scene at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday and took some amazing photos of the big win.
Troy Franklin
Franklin celebrates a 50-yard catch against the BYU Cougars.
Troy Franklin
Franklin comes up with a huge catch on Saturday against BYU.
Oregon Players
Ducks Dont'e Thornton, Bo Nix and others celebrate during their game against BYU.
Noah Whittington
Noah Whittington rushes the ball against the BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium.
Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning vs. BYU.
Dan Lanning
Dan Lanning earns his first big win as a head coach in week three of the 2022 season.
Dan Lanning
Lanning fires up his team facing the BYU Cougars.
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez vs. the BYU Cougars.
Bucky Irving
Mar'Keise 'Bucky' Irving finished Saturday's game with 97 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Bucky Irving
Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving was barreling through tackles all day against BYU.
Bo Nix
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix scored five touchdowns against BYU.
Bo Nix
Nix runs a QB keeper against BYU.
Bo Nix
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix extends past the goal line for a touchdown against BYU.
Bo Nix
Quarterback Bo Nix celebrates a touchdown against the BYU Cougars.
Bo Nix
Nix carries the ball against the BYU Cougars.
Oregon will open up Pac-12 play against the Washington State Cougars on the road in Pullman next week. The Cougars are 3-0 after wins over Idaho, Wisconsin and Colorado State.
