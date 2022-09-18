Skip to main content

Photo Gallery From Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars

Oregon came out with a 41-20 win over BYU on Saturday, bringing their record to 2-1 in 2022.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday the No. 25 Oregon Ducks looked like a much more complete team in their blowout win over the No. 12 BYU Cougars. 

The Ducks were once again led by Bo Nix on offense, scoring another five touchdowns, two through the air and three on the ground. Oregon racked up 439 yards of total offense and was in complete control throughout Saturday's contest.

The Oregon defense came up with multiple big stops throughout the game and prevented BYU from ever building any serious momentum. Defensive linemen like Brandon Dorlus and Jordon Riley played great games en route to holding BYU to only 61 rushing yards.

Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on the scene at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday and took some amazing photos of the big win.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Troy Franklin BYU
Play
Football

Oregon Makes a Statement in Commanding 41-20 Win Over BYU

Ducks Digest
Oregon BYU Split
Play
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

Keep it here for the latest updates from Autzen Stadium.

Ducks Digest
Kris Hutson Eastern Washington
Play
Football

Game Preview: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

Can the Ducks earn their first statement win under Dan Lanning?

Ducks Digest

Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin BYU 7

Franklin celebrates a 50-yard catch against the BYU Cougars.

Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin BYU 6

Franklin comes up with a huge catch on Saturday against BYU.

Oregon Players

Oregon Players Celebrate BYU

Ducks Dont'e Thornton, Bo Nix and others celebrate during their game against BYU.

Noah Whittington

Noah Whittington BYU 2

Noah Whittington rushes the ball against the BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium.

Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning BYU 4

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning vs. BYU.

Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning BYU 3

Dan Lanning earns his first big win as a head coach in week three of the 2022 season.

Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning BYU 1

Lanning fires up his team facing the BYU Cougars.

Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez BYU

Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez vs. the BYU Cougars.

Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving BYU 2

Mar'Keise 'Bucky' Irving finished Saturday's game with 97 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving BYU 1

Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving was barreling through tackles all day against BYU.

Bo Nix

Bo Nix BYU 6

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix scored five touchdowns against BYU.

Bo Nix

Bo Nix BYU 5

Nix runs a QB keeper against BYU.

Bo Nix

Bo Nix BYU 2

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix extends past the goal line for a touchdown against BYU.

Bo Nix

Bo Nix BYU 1

Quarterback Bo Nix celebrates a touchdown against the BYU Cougars.

Bo Nix

Bo Nix BYU 4

Nix carries the ball against the BYU Cougars.

Oregon will open up Pac-12 play against the Washington State Cougars on the road in Pullman next week. The Cougars are 3-0 after wins over Idaho, Wisconsin and Colorado State.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Troy Franklin BYU
Football

Oregon Makes a Statement in Commanding 41-20 Win Over BYU

By Mark Wang
Oregon BYU Split
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

By Graham Metzker
Kris Hutson Eastern Washington
Football

Game Preview: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

By Eric Berniker
Justin Herbert Chiefs Injury
Pro Ducks

Justin Herbert Suffers Injury in Loss to Chiefs

By Max Torres
Kenyon Sadiq Oregon
Recruiting

Oregon Recruiting: BYU Visitor List

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Previewing No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

By Max Torres
Chase Roberts Baylor
Football

BYU Players to Watch vs. Oregon Ducks

By Josh Parker
Christopher Brooks USF
Football

Five Questions With a BYU Writer Ahead of Ducks vs. Cougars

By Max Torres