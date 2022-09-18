On Saturday the No. 25 Oregon Ducks looked like a much more complete team in their blowout win over the No. 12 BYU Cougars.

The Ducks were once again led by Bo Nix on offense, scoring another five touchdowns, two through the air and three on the ground. Oregon racked up 439 yards of total offense and was in complete control throughout Saturday's contest.

The Oregon defense came up with multiple big stops throughout the game and prevented BYU from ever building any serious momentum. Defensive linemen like Brandon Dorlus and Jordon Riley played great games en route to holding BYU to only 61 rushing yards.

Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on the scene at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday and took some amazing photos of the big win.

Troy Franklin Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Franklin celebrates a 50-yard catch against the BYU Cougars.

Troy Franklin Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Franklin comes up with a huge catch on Saturday against BYU.

Oregon Players Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Ducks Dont'e Thornton, Bo Nix and others celebrate during their game against BYU.

Noah Whittington Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Noah Whittington rushes the ball against the BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium.

Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning vs. BYU.

Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Dan Lanning earns his first big win as a head coach in week three of the 2022 season.

Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Lanning fires up his team facing the BYU Cougars.

Christian Gonzalez Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez vs. the BYU Cougars.

Bucky Irving Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Mar'Keise 'Bucky' Irving finished Saturday's game with 97 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Bucky Irving Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving was barreling through tackles all day against BYU.

Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix scored five touchdowns against BYU.

Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Nix runs a QB keeper against BYU.

Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon quarterback Bo Nix extends past the goal line for a touchdown against BYU.

Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Quarterback Bo Nix celebrates a touchdown against the BYU Cougars.

Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Nix carries the ball against the BYU Cougars.

Oregon will open up Pac-12 play against the Washington State Cougars on the road in Pullman next week. The Cougars are 3-0 after wins over Idaho, Wisconsin and Colorado State.

