Photos From Oregon Football Spring Practice March 10

The Ducks hit the gridiron for the first of 15 schedules practices this spring.

Some of the best shots of Thursday's practice to kick off spring ball from the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields. All photos were taken by Ducks Digest Photographer Scott Boldt.

Dan Lanning

dan-lanning-spring-practice-w-logo

Bo Nix & Ty Thompson

bo-nix-ty-thompson-spring-practice-w-logo

Kenny Dillingham

kenny-dillingham-spring-practice-w-logo

Oregon Spring Football Practice #1

bradyn-swinson-spring-practice-w-logo

Bradyn Swinson

Follow Scott for more of his work:

Twitter

Instagram

