Photos From Oregon Football Spring Practice March 10
The Ducks hit the gridiron for the first of 15 schedules practices this spring.
Some of the best shots of Thursday's practice to kick off spring ball from the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields. All photos were taken by Ducks Digest Photographer Scott Boldt.
Dan Lanning
Bo Nix & Ty Thompson
Kenny Dillingham
Oregon Spring Football Practice #1
