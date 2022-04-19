Photo Gallery: Oregon Spring Football Practice April 19, 2022
The Ducks were in the Moshofsky Center for Tuesday's practice on another rainy day in Eugene.
The Ducks completed their 12th spring practice on Tuesday in full pads. There is one more practice on Thursday before the annual spring game, which is scheduled for Saturday April 23 at 1 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.
Here are some photos from Tuesday's practice courtesy of Ducks Digest Photographer Scott Boldt.
Oregon OLB DJ Johnson
Oregon players run through warmups
LB Jeffrey Bassa and RB Noah Whittington
Oregon WR Seven McGee
Oregon TE Moliki Matavao
Oregon QB Bo Nix
Oregon LB Justin Flowe and WR Isaah Crocker
Oregon RB Sean Dollars and QB Ty Thompson
Oregon QB Jay Butterfield
Oregon WR Kris Hutson
Oregon quarterbacks throw in practice
Oregon OL Steven Jones
Oregon QB Ty Thompson
Oregon QB Ty Thompson
Oregon WR Troy Franklin
Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton
Oregon WR Isaah Crocker
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Oregon S Steve Stephens IV
Oregon WR Seven McGee
