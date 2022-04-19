Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Oregon Spring Football Practice April 19, 2022

The Ducks were in the Moshofsky Center for Tuesday's practice on another rainy day in Eugene.

The Ducks completed their 12th spring practice on Tuesday in full pads. There is one more practice on Thursday before the annual spring game, which is scheduled for Saturday April 23 at 1 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.

Here are some photos from Tuesday's practice courtesy of Ducks Digest Photographer Scott Boldt.

Oregon OLB DJ Johnson

DJ Johnson Spring 12

Oregon players run through warmups

Oregon Players Sprinting Spring 12

LB Jeffrey Bassa and RB Noah Whittington

Noah Whittington Jeffrey Bassa Oregon Spring 12

Oregon WR Seven McGee

Seven McGee Oregon Spring 12

Oregon TE Moliki Matavao

Moliki Matavao Oregon Spring 12

Oregon QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix Oregon Spring 12

Oregon LB Justin Flowe and WR Isaah Crocker

Justin Flowe Oregon Spring 12

Oregon RB Sean Dollars and QB Ty Thompson

Ty Thompson Sean Dollars Oregon Spring 12

Oregon QB Jay Butterfield

Jay Butterfield Oregon Spring 12

Oregon WR Kris Hutson

Kris Hutson Oregon Spring 12

Oregon quarterbacks throw in practice

Oregon Quarterbacks Spring 12

Oregon OL Steven Jones

Steven Jones Oregon Spring 12

Oregon QB Ty Thompson

Ty Thompson Oregon Spring 12

Oregon QB Ty Thompson

Ty Thompson Oregon Spring 12 #2

Oregon WR Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin Oregon Spring 12

Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton

Dont'e Thornton Oregon Spring 12

Oregon WR Isaah Crocker

Isaah Crocker Oregon Spring 12

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning Oregon Spring 12

Oregon S Steve Stephens IV

Steve Stephens Oregon Spring 12

Oregon WR Seven McGee

Seven McGee Oregon Spring 12 Cropped
