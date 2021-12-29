Oregon DL Popo Aumavae Announces Return for 2022 Season

The Ducks get their most experienced defensive lineman back for another year.

Oregon Nose Tackle Popo Aumavae has announced he is returning to Eugene for his senior season. After opting out of the Alamo Bowl due to injury, Aumavae took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“The past few weeks have consisted of multiple conversations with coach Lanning and my family to determine the route I’ve chosen. I have faith in myself and this coaching staff to bring me back to be a dominant force on our Defense in the 2022 season," he wrote in his post. "With that being said, I am pleased to announce my return to Autzen to settle our unfinished business on the turf in front of the best fans in the country."

The first-team all-Pac-12 nose tackle was one of the headliners for the Ducks' Defense and was considered an NFL draft prospect after the 2021 season. This season Aumavae had a career high of 36 total tackles, three of which were tackles for a loss.

Aumavae is one of numerous veterans to announce their return for 2022 along with safety Bennett Williams and offensive linemen Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Steven Jones.

The team will be incredibly thin along the defensive line in the Alamo Bowl but the Ducks will start next year with experienced veterans on both sides of the ball under an almost completely new coaching staff.

