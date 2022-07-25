Punter Tom Snee Stepping Away From Oregon Football to Prioritize Mental Health
On Monday, punter Tom Snee announced in an Instagram post that he would be stepping away from the Oregon Football team to prioritize his mental health.
"Ever since I got to college in 2018 I've really struggled with mental health and dealt with depression for a number of years now," Snee said in the video.
"It got to a point earlier this year where I was really close to taking my life," he continued. "I've made the decision to step away from Oregon football and prioritize my mental health moving forward."
Snee also mentioned that he hopes saying something publicly will help shed light on the topic of mental health and make it something discussed more frequently.
Head Coach Dan Lanning mentioned that Snee had been away from the program during spring practice. He was the only punter listed on the 2022 spring football roster after the transfers of Will Hutchinson and Race Mahlum this spring.
Snee signed with the Ducks as a member of the 2018 recruiting class. Coming all the way across the world from Melbourne Australia, it stands to reason trips home to see family and those closest to him were difficult and few and far between compared to most college student athletes.
