    • December 7, 2021
    Oregon Coach Alex Mirabal Expected to Join Mario Cristobal at Miami

    The Ducks are expected to lose one of the strongest members of their staff.
    Mario Cristobal just completed his introductory press conference as the new head coach at Miami this morning, and it already looks like he'll be bringing at least one Oregon coach with him to the Southeast. Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal is expected to join Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

    The two have a relationship that spans multiple decades and the head coach repeatedly lauded Mirabal  as the best offensive line coach in the business. Prior to coming to Eugene in 2018 Mirabal served as the offensive line coach at Marshall. 

    Furthermore, Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens said in his Monday press conference that he would name an interim coach once he had an understanding of which coaches would be following Cristobal to Miami. In the time since the conference, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon has been named the interim head coach to lead the team in the upcoming Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.

    Mirabal has been one of the best recruiters on the Oregon staff in recent years and has been instrumental in building a team that identified itself as one that was physical and dominant in the trenches.

    While we await an official announcement from either Miami or Mirabal, the Ducks will likely have to replace an offensive coordinator with Moorhead's departure and now likely Mirabal as well. 

    How Mario Cristobal's departure will impact Oregon football recruiting

