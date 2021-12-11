REPORT: Dan Lanning Expected to Become Next Oregon Head Coach

Oregon may have found its man to lead the Ducks football program following Mario Cristobal's departure. According to a report from Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning will leave Georgia to become the next head coach at Oregon.

However, it looks like there are conflicting reports from multiple outlets that have followed Towers' initial report, claiming the information to be untrue.

Lanning would be a very strong hire for Oregon, seeing that he's a candidate with proven success as a coordinator in college football's best conference, and he has a reputation as an elite recruiter. He's been one of five finalists for the Broyles award twice in the last three seasons, given annually to the sport's top assistant coach. The 2021 winner of the award was Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis.

The smoke around Lanning coming to Oregon likely suggests that at the very least he's a candidate for the head coaching job in Eugene. However the original report also claims that a contract HAS NOT been signed and a public announcement could come as soon as Monday.

Other names that have been circling in the Oregon coaching search are UCLA Head Coach Chip Kelly, and California Head Coach Justin Wilcox, who have both reportedly interviewed for the job. Another candidate the interviewed was BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake, who has since signed a contract to stay in Provo for the foreseeable future.

We will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Why Oregon football's next head coach hire is the most important in program history

Max

