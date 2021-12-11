Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    REPORT: Dan Lanning Expected to Become Next Oregon Head Coach

    Has Oregon found its next head coach? Maybe.
    Author:

    Oregon may have found its man to lead the Ducks football program following Mario Cristobal's departure. According to a report from Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning will leave Georgia to become the next head coach at Oregon. 

    However, it looks like there are conflicting reports from multiple outlets that have followed Towers' initial report, claiming the information to be untrue.

    Lanning would be a very strong hire for Oregon, seeing that he's a candidate with proven success as a coordinator in college football's best conference, and he has a reputation as an elite recruiter. He's been one of five finalists for the Broyles award twice in the last three seasons, given annually to the sport's top assistant coach. The 2021 winner of the award was Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis. 

    The smoke around Lanning coming to Oregon likely suggests that at the very least he's a candidate for the head coaching job in Eugene. However the original report also claims that a contract HAS NOT been signed and a public announcement could come as soon as Monday.

    Other names that have been circling in the Oregon coaching search are UCLA Head Coach Chip Kelly, and California Head Coach Justin Wilcox, who have both reportedly interviewed for the job. Another candidate the interviewed was BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake, who has since signed a contract to stay in Provo for the foreseeable future. 

    We will provide updated information as it becomes available.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Dan Lanning Georgia Excited
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Dan Lanning Expected to Become Next Oregon Head Coach

    Have the Ducks found their man for the job?

    Kelly Graves Portland
    Play
    Basketball

    Kelly Graves Updates Injuries Ahead of Home Stand

    The Ducks haven't been at full strength for much of the season

    Nevada Football
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Nevada Eying Ken Wilson for Next Head Coach

    It appears another Oregon coach is on his way out

    You may also like:

    Why Oregon football's next head coach hire is the most important in program history

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Dan Lanning Georgia Excited
    Football

    REPORT: Dan Lanning Expected to Become Next Oregon Head Coach

    3 minutes ago
    Kelly Graves Portland
    Basketball

    Kelly Graves Updates Injuries Ahead of Home Stand

    6 hours ago
    Nevada Football
    Football

    REPORT: Nevada Eying Ken Wilson for Next Head Coach

    7 hours ago
    Justin Wilcox
    Football

    REPORT: Head Coach Candidates Beginning to Emerge for Oregon

    20 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Fresno State 2021
    Football

    REPORT: Mario Cristobal Seeking to add Several Oregon Assistants to Miami Staff

    Dec 9, 2021
    DJ James Colorado
    Football

    REPORT: DJ James Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 9, 2021
    taylor-hosendove-oregon-wbb
    Basketball

    NCAA Grants Taylor Hosendove Eligibility for 2021 Season

    Dec 9, 2021
    Joe Moorhead
    Football

    Joe Moorhead to Remain Offensive Coordinator for Oregon in Alamo Bowl

    Dec 9, 2021