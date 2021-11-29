Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    REPORT: Joe Moorhead Emerging as Lead Candidate for Akron Head Coach Job

    Will Oregon's play caller be on the move?
    Fresh off of a win over Oregon State that clinched the Pac-12 North, the Ducks might find themselves involved in the coaching carousel. And not in the good way.

    Late Sunday night, Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel reported that Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead has emerged as the leading candidate to land the head coach job at Akron.

    Moorhead is in his second season with the Ducks after spending one season as head coach at Mississippi State from 2018 to 2019. He has previous ties to Akron, as it was where he landed his first college coaching job in 2004.

    Moorhead was there for five seasons and spent the final two as the offensive coordinator. During that time the program captured its first and only conference championship. 

    While on the staff Moorhead also spent time as assistant head coach, as well as the pass game and recruiting coordinator. 

    The timing of this is particularly interesting due to the major movement we saw in the conference Sunday when USC hired away Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley to become the Trojans' new head Coach. Furthermore, Oregon is about to face Utah for a Pac-12 championship this week.

    Looking ahead to next season, fans are excited to see what the offense could look like in Eugene with former 5-star, now true freshman quarterback Ty Thompson running the offense.

    Moorhead has been lauded as one of the most innovative minds in college football for years and was another strong hire by Mario Cristobal who's called some great games this season. However, despite a dominant rushing offense, some fans feel like this year's product has left much to be desired with a limited passing attack.

    No. 11 Oregon (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will face No. 14 Utah (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. on ABC.  

    We will have the latest updates on this story as new information becomes available. 

