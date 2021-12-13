REPORT: Moorhead Set to Hire Oregon's Winston DeLattiboudere as Akron DL Coach

It appears Joe Moorhead will be taking some of Oregon's staff with him to Akron

Last week Oregon saw Mario Cristobal become the head coach at Miami and in the wake of his departure numerous members of the coaching staff took jobs at new schools. Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter will take up the same position at Texas Tech next season and Marcel Yates will follow him to Lubbock to coach the secondary.

Another member of this year's Oregon staff is on the move, as Defensive Grad Assistant Winston DeLattiboudere will follow Joe Moorhead to Ohio and become the new defensive line coach for Akron, according to the Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

It was a short stint in Eugene for DeLattiboudere, joining the staff in 2021 and working with the defensive line. Before working with Mario Cristobal and the Ducks he spent one season at Charlotte working with defensive linemen after playing his own college football at Minnesota from 2015 to 2019. He was well-liked by the players and always had a ton of energy at practices, which he wore cleats to and fired up the big bodies in the trenches during drills.

New Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning will be formally introduced in Eugene on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. He'll be tasked with building his staff and recruiting for Oregon all while still coaching Georgia in the 2021 College Football Playoffs as they prepare for their New Year's Eve matchup against No. 2 Michigan.

Which Oregon recruits should be Dan Lanning's first calls?

