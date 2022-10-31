Skip to main content

Report: Oregon WR Seven McGee Intends to Enter Transfer Portal

Oregon's wide receiver depth takes a hit ahead of a crucial stretch of games.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Seven McGee is no longer with the program and intends to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz.

McGee did not travel with the team this past weekend to Berkeley in Oregon's 42-24 win over the California Golden Bears. Prior to that he had appeared in all seven of the team's previous games this season.

In 2022 he recorded 11 catches for 67 receiving yards and three carries for -11 rushing yards. He also contributed in the return game, logging six kickoff returns for 99 yards.

McGee, signed with the Ducks in 2021 as a four-star running back out of East High School in Rochester, New York along with Byron Cardwell as a heralded running back duo. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound playmaker moved to wide receiver near the end of the 2021 season due to depth issues and injuries at the position.

The move leaves Oregon with ten scholarship wide receivers, with Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson and veteran Chase Cota as the primary targets on offense. Cota was injured in the first half during Oregon's win over Cal and did not return to play, spending the second half in street clothes on the sideline.

No update on the severity of his injury or timeline for return was available following the game. 

READ MORE: Oregon offense not satisfied despite statistical success 

