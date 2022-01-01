REPORT: Oregon to Hire Junior Adams as Wide Receivers Coach, Co-Offensive Coordinator

The addition of Adams signals the end of Bryan McClendon's time at Oregon.

Oregon needed one more position coach to fill on offense, and Dan Lanning seems to have found his guy. The Ducks will reportedly hire Washington Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams as their new wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg first reported the hire, and Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported that Adams would also be the co-offensive coordinator as well as wide receivers coach.

Kenny Dillingham was officially announced as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Dec. 17, so the Ducks may have two offensive coordinators beginning in 2022.

Adams will replace Bryan McClendon, who was the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator for the Ducks for the past two seasons. McClendon served as the Ducks' interim head coach in the Alamo Bowl after Mario Cristobal's departure.

Adams' career in coaching dates back to 2004 after a collegiate career as a wide receiver at both Oregon State and Montana State. He has coached wide receivers his entire career, beginning at his alma mater Montana State as its wide receivers and kick returners coach for three seasons.

He made his first coaching staff in Washington at the high school ranks at Prosser High School as its wide receivers and kick returners coach in 2007. Then, he slowly worked his way to the FBS level, with a stint at Chattanooga as an assistant and a five-year stop at Eastern Washington as its wide receivers coach, helping the Eagles win a FCS national title in 2010.

Adams coached Eagles' all-time leading receiver and Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowler Cooper Kupp during his freshman season that saw him put up an incredible 1,691 receiving yards and 21 touchdown catches on 93 receptions. Kupp went on to become the FCS' all-time career leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns en route to a third round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Adams spent three seasons at Boise State as the Broncos' wide receivers coach, including a season as their pass game coordinator. He worked with current Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Broncos' all-time leading receiver Thomas Sperbeck during his tenure.

It was time for Adams to earn his first gig as an offensive coordinator, joining the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in 2017 as their play-caller and wide receivers coach. The Hilltoppers boasted the best passing offense in the Conference USA in his first year in 2017 behind current New York Jets quarterback Mike White.

Adams earned his first job at the Power Five level in 2019, when he was hired as the wide receivers coach at Washington. Now, he heads south down Interstate 5 to coach the Huskies' bitter rival, and he'll have plenty of talented receivers at his disposal in 2022 with guys like Dont'e Thornton, Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson, Isaah Crocker, and Isaiah Brevard primed for a big role as a unit.

Oregon Wideouts Poised for Breakout 2022 Campaign

