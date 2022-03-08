Oregon Football 2022 Spring Preview: Defensive Tackles

The Ducks loaded up in the middle of the defensive line in the offseason.

Heading into the 2021 season, the defensive front was a big question mark aside from Kayvon Thibodeaux. There were unproven starters lining up in the middle who were expected to replace the lengthy careers of Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu.

It wasn't always consistent, but the defensive line showed flashes of dominance, even apart from Thibodeaux. The Ducks will have plenty of returning starters back in the fold, as well as a pair of experienced transfers and talented recruits that will make the competition for reps very intriguing this spring.

Returners

Brandon Dorlus Scott Boldt

Brandon Dorlus was a popular choice to break out in 2021, and his impact exceeded expectations. His contributions went far beyond the stat sheet, which includes seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He was one of the most consistent rushers up front that the Ducks had all season.

His versatility should surely suit the needs of Dan Lanning's defense. Last season at Georgia, Lanning loved to disguise where the pressures from a three-man rush came from as well as what angles defensive linemen took while blitzers crowded the opposite side. Dorlus' versatility to line up in the middle or on the outside will be a tool to fool offenses and should set him up for another improved year.

With another standout season, Dorlus just might curate some NFL draft buzz.

Popo Aumavae © Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The return of Popo Aumavae was a massive victory for the Ducks as he was one of the biggest bloomers in 2021, making a name for himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the Pac-12.

Aumavae was the highest-graded interior defensive linemen by PFF last season with a 81.3 grade. He earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors after his breakout year, and considered entering the NFL draft.

Nose tackles are unsung heroes on defense because they often don't put up crazy stats, but Lanning and Tosh Lupoi know how to get the best out of the beasts in the middle. Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis won the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award and propelled his draft stock with an impressive performance in the scouting combine.

While Aumavae doesn't have the size that Davis does (frankly, who does?), he's still shown huge improvements in both the pass rush and run defense year to year.

Keyon Ware-Hudson © Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Keyon Ware-Hudson was another popular candidate to enjoy a breakout season for the Ducks in 2021 but was hampered by injuries late in the year. He appeared in 10 games (three starts), logging 14 total tackles (three for a loss), 0.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, and a pass breakup.

Early in the season, he flashed his potential, collecting at least half a tackle for loss in four straight games. Listed at 288 pounds, it will be interesting to see with his speed and athleticism if he will bulk up closer to 300 pounds to play in the middle, or if he will slim down to give the Ducks another body on the edge.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

This is one of the biggest wildcards on the roster at the moment. Jackson Powers-Johnson was one of the first guys off the bench along the offensive line in his true freshman season and even started multiple games up front — one at each guard spot.

But prior to the Alamo Bowl, the Corner Canyon product was seen practicing on the other side of the ball and ended up starting on defense against Oklahoma, given Aumavae's and Ware-Hudson's injuries. Powers-Johnson held his own on defense against Oklahoma, which stood out to Lanning, who said the rising sophomore will start on the defensive side of the ball in spring.

Powers-Johnson won't be completely brand new to the defensive side, as he played defense in high school. He likely won't start up front in Week 1, but he will be a nice rotational player.

The Ducks also have Kristian Williams returning, who's played a decent amount of snaps since coming to Eugene in 2019. Su'ava Poti is also waiting for a piece of the action and played well in limited action.

Newcomers

Newcomers-DL 4 Gallery 4 Images

The Ducks brought in an impressive haul of defensive tackles through the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail.

The headliner is Sam "Taki" Taimani, a two-year starter from Washington. At 6-foot-2 and 330 pounds, he's a candidate to steal a starting bid from one of the returners, or at least split reps. He was often double teamed, especially against Oregon in 2021, due to his sheer power. He will shore up the run defense for the Ducks, an area where Oregon improved last year, but still has plenty room to grow.

The Ducks also added Jordon Riley, a transfer from Nebraska. While not as experienced as Taimani, he brings a taller frame at 6'6", 310 pounds. He will definitely help the Ducks replace Jayson Jones, who had a similar frame and was expected to have a bigger role in 2022 before transferring to Auburn.

Sir Mells and Ben Roberts round out the Ducks' additions up front this offseason, but neither is expected on campus for spring ball at this time. The two former Washington commits may not be immediate contributors given the experience in front of them, but they certainly add depth to a position that hasn't been the deepest for Oregon in years past.

