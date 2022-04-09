Klemm prefers not to rotate players along the offensive line, a key difference from the previous regime.

The Oregon Ducks return one of the most experienced offensive lines in the nation, with four returning starters and several more veterans in the rotation.

Despite the same bodies up front, there will be some new wrinkles to how the offensive line is managed given the coaching change. Adrian Klemm replaces Alex Mirabal, who established a philosophy of cross-training and rotating offensive linemen to throw off the defense.

Klemm spoke with reporters following Thursday's practice, and explained that he disfavors rotating players to the frequency that Mirabal and Mario Cristobal did in years past.

"I wouldn't say anything is wrong with that. That's not what I like to do," Klemm said. "My preference is to develop some form of continuity amongst a group. I think it's better that way if guys can play together, that they get a better feel for one another."

Max Torres/Ducks Digest Oregon's projected starting offensive line (from left to right: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ryan Walk, Alex Forsyth, TJ Bass, and Steven Jones).

For an Oregon offensive line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award last season even with all of its rotations and injuries, it's intriguing to think about how much improvement the core group could see if the same starting five is on the field and healthy for at least 12 games.

Plus, as Klemm pointed out, it will help the running backs familiarize themselves with the offensive line if they are looking at the backs of the same five players on each down.

"When the running back is in the backfield, if he's following the same guys or combinations throughout the week, he knows how to set that up," Klemm said. "Now all of a sudden it trickles down to them as well."

The other benefit in Klemm's vision for the offensive line is that whoever starts at quarterback has a better feel for the protections when he is playing behind the same group on Saturdays as he does during the week of practice.

"In pass protection, guys set different ways," Klemm added. "You can coach it all you want, but guys do certain things. Some people are struggling with certain things. A guy may cut the edge on the right, on the other side they may be a little firmer. So the quarterback has a little better pocket presence because there is a continuity, because he gets a better feel."

Max Torres/Ducks Digest Jackson Powers-Johnson practicing snapping the ball.

Obviously, every position group will endure some injuries, and backups need to be prepared when their name is called, which was evident last year. Also, four of Oregon's core offensive linemen are seniors, so next year's line will look completely different with signees from recent classes looking to finally get their chance.

But in 2022, Klemm will run a tight ship, which in all reality should give the Ducks the best chance to win because of their experience and skill.

"In my experience, if you have guys coming in and out, there's a lot of uncertainty for other persons, and then there's a lack of continuity within the group," Klemm said. "But you need to have position flexibility, and that's something we're working on right now."

© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Klemm is fortunate to be taking over a position group that is already lined with starting experience. The Ducks return 81 combined starts between TJ Bass (20 starts), Ryan Walk (16 starts) Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (15 starts), Alex Forsyth (15 starts), Steven Jones (13 starts), and Jackson Powers-Johnson (2 starts).

If the offensive line can stay healthy, that veteran core will help the Ducks win plenty of ballgames and will provide a stable backbone for Kenny Dillingham's new-look offense.

