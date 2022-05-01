Former Oregon running back CJ Verdell has reportedly signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. The move was first reported by multiple sources, including The Oregonian's James Crepea.

Verdell joined the Ducks in 2017 as a 4-star prospect from Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista, Calif. After using a redshirt, he burst onto the scene in 2018, leading the Ducks in rushing with 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He became just the third Oregon freshman to rush for 1,000 yards. He most notably scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Washington at Autzen Stadium that year.

CJ Verdell vs. Fresno State Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Verdell returned in 2019 for an encore performance of his freshman year, finishing second in the Pac-12 with 1,220 yards on the ground to go with eight touchdowns. He recorded multiple 200-yard games, including a 208-yard performance against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, in which he earned the MVP honor.

CJ Verdell vs. Utah in 2019 Pac-12 CG © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After becoming the fifth Oregon Duck to put up 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, Verdell battled injuries in his final two seasons in Eugene. He got off to a hot start in 2020 with 223 rushing yards in his first two games, but a thumb injury limited him to just 29 yards on 27 carries for the remainder of the year. Verdell missed the final two games of the year with the injury.

2021 was a very similar path for Verdell, who looked to be on his way to a career year from the jump. He was the work-horse behind the Ducks' offensive attack in their upset win over Ohio State, pummeling the Buckeyes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, along with a receiving touchdown. He had 406 yards and six touchdowns through his first five games before suffering a serious leg injury against Stanford that sidelined him for the rest of the year, and ultimately his Oregon career.

CJ Verdell vs. Ohio State © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Verdell finished his Oregon career sixth in program history with 2,929 rushing yards. He will begin his NFL career learning from Jonathan Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18) in 2021. Verdell's Ducks topped Taylor's Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl Game.

Verdell joins Anthony Brown (Ravens), Devon Williams (Ravens), and Verone McKinley III (Dolphins) as former Ducks to find a home in the NFL as undrafted free agents. Kayvon Thibodeaux was the lone Duck to be selected, heading to the New York Giants as the fifth overall pick.

