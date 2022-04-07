Despite working with Lanning and Lupoi for just three months, Martin has already begun to gel with the outstanding defensive minds.

For the better part of the last 15 years, Oregon has been the cream of the crop in the Pac-12, winning 144 games (17 more than any other Pac-12 team), six conference titles and appearing in multiple national championship games.

New Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin has watched the Oregon football program climb the ranks from during that period, but he's been across the field, oftentimes on the opposing sideline. He's spent 16 of the last 17 years coaching in the Pac-12 at five different programs.

Earlier this week, he gave some insight on joining the Ducks' coaching staff.

"You love the atmosphere in the stadium and how rowdy the crowd gets," Martin said. "You just love that part of it, and to be able to be a part of it is great."

Demetrice Martin Oregon Spring Practice Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Martin comes to Eugene as part of one of the most promising collections of defensive minds that Oregon has ever had. Dan Lanning takes over the program fresh off leading Georgia's historic defense to a national championship, and Tosh Lupoi's experience working for Nick Saban as well as in the NFL should propel Oregon's defense to another level.

The Ducks likely won't have a championship-caliber defense from the jump with a brand new staff, but they have the knowledge in the building to make that a realistic goal. Add to that some of the most highly-rated recruits you'll find anywhere in the conference, and there's another reason to believe the Ducks will take a sizable step forward in building a formidable defense.

Martin is excited to work with Lanning and Lupoi and had a fascinating analogy to describe what it's like to work with them.

"It's like trying to get your master's or your doctorate in school," he said. "It's awesome being around young coaches that are energetic, very smart, know what they want, know how to get it done, and know where all the snakes are within the scheme. It's very comforting."

With this ensemble cast of elite defensive coaches established in Eugene, the sky is not the limit for the Oregon defense.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE