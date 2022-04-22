McGee entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13 but announced his return just hours later.

Mario Cristobal's departure from Oregon to take over the Miami program appeared to be a damaging blow to the program at first. Nine players transferred from the program and 12 commits reopened their recruitment within a month of the move.

Dan Lanning and his new staff did a remarkable job of reviving the recruiting class, but perhaps more importantly, he won over the current roster after such a sudden culture shift. This includes Seven McGee, who announced his intent to enter the transfer portal a week after Cristobal's exit.

Not two hours removed from the announcement, McGee tweeted that he was withdrawing from the transfer portal after meeting with Lanning and Don Johnson Jr.

McGee spoke for the first time after the hectic day of Dec. 13 and explained why he initially decided to leave. He had a strong relationship with Cristobal and former Running Backs Coach Jim Mastro, and even though he didn't arrive in Eugene until last summer, he committed to Oregon back in 2018 and never wavered from his commitment.

"Seeing that staff leave and having a commitment with Cristobal and Mastro and a couple other coaches on that staff, it wasn't easy," McGee said of his decision to enter the portal. "Just talking to my mother and my family back home and really making the best decision for me. Just giving Coach Lanning a chance, it's working out. It's great."

Oregon WR Seven McGee Spring Practice No. 12 Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

After a conversation with Dan Lanning and the staff, McGee chose to return to Oregon. So how exactly did Lanning manage to impress the speedster enough to change his mind?

"Just wanting to win," McGee said of his conversation with Oregon's new head coach. "Just bringing that mentality to Oregon that we're gonna be a tough-ass team. It's just not gonna be a team that's just built off being fast and built off wanting to move fast. It's a tough mentality."

McGee bought into Lanning's plan for the program after some initial doubts, similarly to how he learned to love Kenny Dillingham's offensive system after struggling at the start of spring. McGee was was hardly utilized last season, touching the ball just 21 times for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon WR Seven McGee vs. Oregon State 2021 Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Certainly that lack of touches and offensive creativity for someone of McGee's speed and talent won't make a guy happy, but it's safe to say that he will be a playmaker.

But now, the 5-foot-9 slot receiver feels more at home with this offense than last year's. He began to make the transition from running back to slot receiver at the tail end of last year, but Dillingham's up-tempo offense is just what McGee wanted.

"Just to utilize me everywhere on the field, which is something that we didn't do last year," McGee said, who added that he loves how the offense reminds him of the Chip Kelly days.

Oregon WR Seven McGee Lined Up at Receiver Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The opportunity to see McGee rocking the No. 7 in an Oregon uniform in such a potentially potent offense is a credit to Lanning and Johnson. Lanning has proven his worth as a recruiter, helping the Ducks go from the middle of the pack nationally in the 2022 class rankings after Cristobal's departure to nearly cracking the top 15.

But the ability of Lanning to calm the storm after a raucous offseason and convince McGee to reverse a life-changing decision so quickly is extraordinary. Thanks to that, McGee has a chance to be a breakout player for the Ducks in 2022.

