The third-year linebacker had been fairly limited through the first month of practice while recovering from his foot injury.

With the Oregon spring game less than a week away, the Ducks could see a familiar face back on the field on Saturday — Justin Flowe.

Flowe was limited in practice for more than half of the spring, but he participated in position drills and the 11-on-11 "fastball" period with the second defensive unit in Tuesday's practice. It was the first instance of Flowe doing either since the spring began.

"He's just eager," Head Coach Dan Lanning said following practice on Tuesday. "He's eager to get to work. He has an infectious personality and enthusiasm in the way he approaches every day."

Oregon LB Justin Flowe Spring Practice No. 12 Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Flowe's availability for Saturday's spring game isn't set in stone. When asked about Flowe playing, Lanning simply responded with "We'll see." Whether or not Flowe plays on Saturday, the progress he's made this spring is certainly promising.

"He knows he's got a long ways to go," Lanning added. "We're going to continue to chart his progress and see what it looks like as he moves forward. Definitely fun to see him out there."

Flowe has appeared in just two games in two seasons as a Duck, but the limited sample size has given Ducks fans plenty to be excited about. In his lone career start, he earned the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor after registering 14 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble against Fresno State.

Jeffrey Bassa and Jackson LaDuke have been manning the middle of the defense along with Noah Sewell, who was under the weather and absent from Tuesday's practice. Keith Brown and Adrian Jackson have also rotated in at inside linebacker.

