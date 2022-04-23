LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Oregon Ducks Football Spring Game

Keep up with all the action from Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

When: Friday, April 23, 2021 at approx. 1:00 p.m. PST

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stream: FUBO TV

Live Updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday.

Admission: Free, but fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support Food For Lane County.

1st Quarter

- Nix tosses to Dont'e Thornton for a 39-yard touchdown in stride. PAT is GOOD. 14-0 Yellow Team (5:18 1Q)

- Nix throws again to McGee, who forces a whiff by Jackson LaDuke and tries to hurdle another defender for a first down.

- Nix throws to McGee, but it's broken up by Jamal Hill.

- DJ Johnson gets a sack on first down.

- Sean Dollars carries for another 13 yards through a huge hole.

- Nix missed Isaah Crocker on a backshoulder throw.

- Bo Nix is back on the field, handing off to Sean Dollars for 12 yards. Jackson LaDuke is called for a facemask.

Yellow drive:

- Will Hutchinson's punt is down at the 4-yard line.

- Thompson throws it away under pressure by Keith Brown to bring up fourth down.

- Thompson throws to Kris Hutson on a sweep, and Hutson throws down the field to a wide-open Josh Delgado, who makes the catch out of bounds.

- Thompson overthrows Franklin on the sideline with Bryan Addison in coverage.

- Thompson is unable to connect with Chase Cota on second down but hits him on a stop route for 13 yards.

- Noah Whittington carries for three yards.

- Ty Thompson hits Troy Franklin for 10 yards.

- Thompson misses Moliki Matavao high on second down.

- Ty Thompson gets the start for the green team but sails his first throw too far for Dont'e Thornton.

Green drive:

---

- Nix tosses to McGee for a 4-yard TOUCHDOWN. PAT is GOOD. 7-0 Yellow team (14:01 1Q)

- Bo Nix starts at quarterback and delivers on a 70-yard deep ball inside the 5-yard line.

- Seven McGee takes a knee on the opening kickoff, as the yellow team will get the football first.

Yellow drive:

Pregame

- DL Kristian Williams, P Tom Snee, and LB Jabril McNeill are no longer listed on the roster as of Saturday morning.

- DL Popo Aumavae, DL Brandon Dorlus, DL Keyon Ware-Hudson, TE Cam McCormick, DB Dontae Manning, DB Daymon David, OL Michael Wooten are not available.

