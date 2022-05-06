Noah Sewell Projected to be Oregon's Next First-Round NFL Draft Pick
The Oregon Ducks are still celebrating Kayvon Thibodeaux's entry into the NFL as the fifth overall pick by the New York Giants in last week's draft.
But before Thibodeaux's jersey number with the G-Men has yet to even be revealed, NFL draft analysts are already jumping ahead to next spring's draft.
The days immediately following the NFL draft are the prime moment for "way too early" mock drafts to take over our news feeds. Many analysts believe that Oregon will be celebrating another first-round pick in next year's draft — linebacker Noah Sewell.
Let's take a look at some of the recent mock drafts that predict that Sewell will forego his remaining eligibility and be a first-round pick next spring.
Draft Wire/USA Today's Luke Easterling — 7th Overall by the Carolina Panthers
Oregon LB Noah Sewell
Sewell calls out plays to the defense against Washington.
"Ever since Luke Kuechly’s retirement, the Panthers have been missing a true impact player at the second level of their defense. Sewell is big, athletic, and has all the potential to be worthy of a top-10 pick."
ESPN's Todd McShay — 15th Overall by the New England Patriots
"The brother of 2021 first-rounder Penei Sewell, Noah Sewell can impact multiple areas of the game. The 6-foot-3, 251-pound linebacker had 110 tackles, four sacks and six pass breakups last season. And the Patriots are still looking for a leader in the middle of their defense."
CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson — 16th Overall by the New England Patriots
"Yep, that's Penei's brother, and yep, he plays exactly like you might imagine except instead he's manning the linebacker position."
NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella — 17th Overall by the Seattle Seahawks
Oregon LB Noah Sewell
Sewell makes a tackle against Ohio State.
Walter Football's Walter Cherepinsky — 20th Overall by the Minnesota Vikings
Oregon LB Noah Sewell
Sewell makes a smothering tackle against Arizona.
Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre — 26th Overall by the Seattle Seahawks
"Linebackers are mostly dropping to the second round, but Sewell — brother of former Oregon star Penei — will be in the mix to win the Butkus Award. At 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, he is a force."
