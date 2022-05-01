Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks QB Anthony Brown Signs With Baltimore Ravens as Undrafted Free Agent, Per Report

Brown led the Pac-12 in passing yards in his lone season as a starter in 2021.

Former Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown has reportedly signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The news marked the beginning of the wave of undrafted free agent signings after just one Oregon player heard his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected fifth overall by the New York Giants.

Brown began his career at Boston College, where he spent his first three years prior to transferring to Oregon ahead of the 2020 season. In his first year as a Duck, Brown didn't see any playing time until the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC, relieving Tyler Shough and throwing for two touchdowns on just four pass attempts.

QB Anthony Brown vs. Washington State

Anthony Brown WSU Run

He also appeared in Oregon's Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State, completing 12 of his 19 passes for 147 yards and rushing for two touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

cj-verdell-vs-ohio-state
Play
Football

Oregon RB CJ Verdell Reportedly Signs With Indianapolis Colts as UDFA

One of the Ducks all-time great running backs is headed to Indianapolis

Ducks Digest
verone-mckinley-iii-vs-ucla
Play
Football

Oregon Safety Verone McKinley III Signs With Miami Dolphins as UDFA

McKinley finished his Oregon career with 11 interceptions and 168 total tackles

Ducks Digest
David Hicks Oregon Visit 1 Cropped
Play
Recruiting

5-Star DL David Hicks Recaps Oregon Visit

The Ducks made a strong impression on one of the best players in the country

Member Exclusive

Brown was named the starting quarterback for the Ducks in fall camp after Shough's transfer to Texas Tech, and he started all 14 games in his final collegiate season. He paced the Pac-12 with 2,989 passing yards, tossing 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also rushed for 658 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brown was up for several awards in his sixth year, being named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

Now, Brown joins a quarterback group consisting of former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and former Utah standout Tyler Huntley.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

cj-verdell-vs-ohio-state
Football

Oregon RB CJ Verdell Reportedly Signs With Indianapolis Colts as UDFA

By Dylan Reubenking6 minutes ago
verone-mckinley-iii-vs-ucla
Football

Oregon Safety Verone McKinley III Signs With Miami Dolphins as UDFA

By Dylan Reubenking12 minutes ago
David Hicks Oregon Visit 1 Cropped
Recruiting

5-Star DL David Hicks Recaps Oregon Visit

By Max Torres8 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Zachery Grisham
Recruiting

2022 Safety Zachery Grisham Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres20 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: NY Giants Draft Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5

By Max TorresApr 29, 2022
Jaylan Jeffers Cropped
Recruiting

Former Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers Commits to UCLA

By Max TorresApr 29, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: What the NFL Draft Means for Oregon Football

By Max TorresApr 29, 2022
Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL Draft 3 Cropped
Football

LOOK: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected by Giants in NFL Draft

By Max TorresApr 29, 2022