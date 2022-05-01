Brown led the Pac-12 in passing yards in his lone season as a starter in 2021.

Former Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown has reportedly signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The news marked the beginning of the wave of undrafted free agent signings after just one Oregon player heard his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected fifth overall by the New York Giants.

Brown began his career at Boston College, where he spent his first three years prior to transferring to Oregon ahead of the 2020 season. In his first year as a Duck, Brown didn't see any playing time until the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC, relieving Tyler Shough and throwing for two touchdowns on just four pass attempts.

QB Anthony Brown vs. Washington State Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

He also appeared in Oregon's Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State, completing 12 of his 19 passes for 147 yards and rushing for two touchdowns.

Brown was named the starting quarterback for the Ducks in fall camp after Shough's transfer to Texas Tech, and he started all 14 games in his final collegiate season. He paced the Pac-12 with 2,989 passing yards, tossing 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also rushed for 658 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brown was up for several awards in his sixth year, being named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

Now, Brown joins a quarterback group consisting of former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and former Utah standout Tyler Huntley.

