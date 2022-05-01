Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Safety Verone McKinley III Signs With Miami Dolphins as Undrafted Free Agent

McKinley was undrafted despite leading the FBS in interceptions in 2021.

There's a whole lot of Oregon pride residing in the Miami Dolphins' safety room.

Verone McKinley III has signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, as first reported by ESPN's Jordan Schultz and confirmed by his agency SportsTrust.

McKinley reunites with fellow Oregon alum Jevon Holland, who was the first safety drafted in last year's draft by the Dolphins. McKinley played behind Holland for his first two seasons before breaking out in 2021.

Dolphins S Jevon Holland

jevon-holland-miami-dolphins

He arrived in Eugene as a 4-star cornerback from Hebron High School in Carrolton, Tex. back in 2018. He utilized a redshirt in his true freshman year before making a big impact in 2019. McKinley led the Pac-12 in interceptions with four as a redshirt freshman, becoming the third freshman to lead the conference in interceptions in the last 41 years. He appeared in all 14 games (starting 11), and made 46 tackles on the year.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

David Hicks Oregon Visit 1 Cropped
Play
Recruiting

5-Star DL David Hicks Recaps Oregon Visit

The Ducks made a strong impression on one of the best players in the country

Member Exclusive
Zachery Grisham
Play
Recruiting

2022 Safety Zachery Grisham Commits to Oregon

The Ducks have picked up a late addition from an in-state power

Ducks Digest
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: NY Giants Draft Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5

Breaking down Kayvon Thibodeaux's fit in the Big Apple

Ducks Digest

Verone McKinley III vs. Ohio State

verone-mckinley-ohio-state

McKinley continued to develop in 2020 with Holland off to the NFL, starting six of seven games for the Ducks. He ranked third on the team with 41 total tackles and registered an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery as well.

The 2021 season was the best for the 5-foot-11 safety, becoming one of 10 players in Oregon football history to be named a consensus All-American. He tied for the FBS lead with six interceptions, and he finished second on the team with 78 total tackles. His stellar year led to him also being named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in college football.

McKinley is one of several former Oregon Ducks to find a home after the 2022 draft, including Anthony Brown (Ravens), Devon Williams (Ravens), and CJ Verdell (Colts). Kayvon Thibodeaux was the only Duck to be selected in the draft, 

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

David Hicks Oregon Visit 1 Cropped
Recruiting

5-Star DL David Hicks Recaps Oregon Visit

By Max Torres8 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Zachery Grisham
Recruiting

2022 Safety Zachery Grisham Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres20 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: NY Giants Draft Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5

By Max TorresApr 29, 2022
Jaylan Jeffers Cropped
Recruiting

Former Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers Commits to UCLA

By Max TorresApr 29, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: What the NFL Draft Means for Oregon Football

By Max TorresApr 29, 2022
Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL Draft 3 Cropped
Football

LOOK: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected by Giants in NFL Draft

By Max TorresApr 29, 2022
kayvon-thibodeaux-giants
Pro Ducks

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Drafted 5th Overall by New York Giants in 2022 NFL Draft

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 28, 2022
De'Vion Harmon Stanford
Basketball

De'Vion Harmon Announces Transfer Destination

By Max TorresApr 28, 2022