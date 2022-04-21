The Ducks returned to the Hatfield-Dowlin practice fields on Thursday on a sunny, brisk morning.

Sunshine finally broke through the skies in Eugene on Thursday, prompting the Oregon Ducks to practice outdoors for their final practice ahead of Saturday's spring game.

Here is a look at what we were able to gather in the 15-20 minute window open to the media.

Personnel/Injury Notes

The following players were limited or absent from the media portion of Thursday's practice.

- TE Patrick Herbert (Absent)

- LB Mase Funa (Absent)

- P Tom Snee (Absent)

- WR Justius Lowe (Absent)

- DB Christian Gonzalez

Gonzalez was wearing cleats on Thursday after sporting trainers at the Moshofsky Center on Tuesday. He was working with the limited players on the far end of the field.

- LB Justin Flowe

Flowe continues to move very well in the portions of practice open to the media, however he was still wearing trainers on Thursday. It's unclear if he'll be available to play in the spring game.

- CB Dontae Manning (Wearing pads, trainers, still sporting heavy brace)

- DL Popo Aumavae (No pads, no sling)

- DL Brandon Dorlus (No pads)

- DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (No pads)

- S Daymon David (No pads, trainers)

- OL Michael Wooten

- OL Bailey Jaramillo

- TE Cam McCormick

The following players returned to practice after missing Tuesday's.

- LB Noah Sewell (illness)

Sewell worked without limitation after an absence on Tuesday. Head Coach Dan Lanning said he was feeling under the weather, but he appeared to be at full strength on Thursday.

- DB Bryan Addison (illness, unknown injury)

Lanning said Tuesday that Addison was also feeling under the weather and was "dinged up," but the safety was out on the field without limitation.

- OL Bram Walden

Walden appeared to do a little more than usual on Thursday after spending most of spring with the rehab and mobility group.

Notes and Observations

The Ducks didn't get into 11-on-11 drills during the media portion, focusing on ball security, route-running, and accuracy.

After stretches, the quarterbacks and skill position players broke off to the opposite field, where the coaching staff, including Lanning, sported boxing gloves and set up tackling dummies. All of the quarterbacks were doing a great job staying on their feet and holding onto the football, while some of the skill position players were getting knocked off their heels by Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn, who was trying to punch the ball out with a heavy pad.

Next, the quarterbacks threw in unison to wideouts, with one slot, one Z, and one X, with the quarterbacks rotating who they were throwing to.

Ty Thompson continued to miss high, especially on the intermediate to deep throws. Jay Butterfield was probably the most impressive of the three, delivering in stride on multiple deep balls. Bo Nix was solid as well, but wasn't throwing with as much velocity as the other two.

Troy Franklin had a drop on a perfect throw on a deep route. Kenny Dillingham was getting after Isaiah Brevard and Josh Delgado, looking for them to use their speed on their cuts more often.

On special teams, Darren Barkins, Noah Whittington, Sean Dollars, Aaron Smith, and Byron Cardwell were returning kicks while Seven McGee, Chase Cota and Kris Hutson returned punts. Tom Snee wasn't out there during the media portion, so the primary punting duties went to Will Hutchinson.

