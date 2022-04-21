McGee is ready to make plays in space as a slot receiver for Kenny Dillingham's offense.

It took some time, but Seven McGee is beginning to fall in love with the new Oregon offense.

The sophomore wasn't a huge part of the offense in his debut season as a Duck, touching the ball just 21 times (14 carries, 7 catches), but it was clear that the former 4-star prospect was a playmaker waiting for his opportunity to shine.

In Kenny Dillingham's system, the time might be now for No. 7 to help the Ducks put some sevens on the scoreboard.

"I love the offense. I feel like it's a Chip Kelly offense from back in the day," McGee said after practice on Thursday. "Just utilizing everybody and just putting people in positions to win and create one-on-one matchups."

But it wasn't love at first sight for McGee with Dillingham's scheme. He admitted that learning the new offense was rather confusing for him, especially in his new role as a slot receiver.

"In the beginning of the spring, I was really frustrated with the offense," McGee said. "I really didn't know what the hell was going on if I'm being honest. So I was kind of frustrated."

With the help of the wide receiver room that McGee has now joined after spending last year as a running back, he's been able to pick it up.

"They all kind of came around me and just really got the offense in my head," he said. "I was coming up here late nights with Coach Locklyn and Coach Adams and calling them and bugging them to try to get the offense down."

The most challenging part of his transition from running back to wide receiver is, shockingly, "the running," according to McGee. While the Ducks are bouncing him around from the X, A and Z, he's gotten a lot of work in the slot, which prompts him to line up against guys like Jamal Hill, Bennett Williams, and Noah Sewell.

"From being a running back in the backfield and just standing there, to now running routes, attacking the ball, blocking is way different. You gotta attack people that are way faster."

McGee has put on nine pounds since the spring began, but it didn't make much of a difference while attempting to block against Sewell.

"Dating back to the second scrimmage, I had to take Noah on, and he blew me up. But at the end of the day, you gotta go in and block."

McGee may be just 5-foot-9 and about 184 pounds, but he'll be expected to be a do-it-all player for the Ducks, something he's enjoying now that he has a solid grasp on the playbook.

"Just utilize me everywhere on the field, which is something that we didn't do last year as a team," McGee said of the new offense. "Just moving parts and putting people in places to create one-on-one matchups."

McGee is a prime example of a playmaker who was underutilized last season that can make a difference for the Ducks, similar to the days of the Chip Kelly/Mark Helfrich offenses that he referenced.

Since his commitment, he's been heavily compared to De'Anthony Thomas, and if the offense lives up to the hype that has been created this spring, McGee could very well bring a similar energy to Autzen Stadium on Saturdays.

